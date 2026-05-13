Disney+ Perks Invites "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Fans to Enter to Win NYC Shopping Spree

Winners will also stay at the Waldorf Astoria New York

Disney+ subscribers can enter for a chance to win a trip to New York City to live out their best The Devil Wears Prada life.

What's Happening:

Disney+ Subscribers have the chance to live out their biggest The Devil Wears Prada fantasies with a brand new sweepstakes as part of the Disney+ Perks program.

Subscribers can enter for a chance to win and experience the new film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City - with travel and lodging included.

Winners will be able to stay in style at the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York, and then head into the city to give their closet an upgrade with a $1000 shopping spree. The winning trip includes: Coach Airfare through United Airlines Two (2) nights at the Waldorf Astoria New York (provided by Hilton) Black Car service to and from the airport A $1,000 gift card for a shopping spree Lunch for 2 at Salon Vert One copy of Runway Magazine

Disney+ Subscribers can enter to win at the Disney+ Perks dashboard.

20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - reuniting the original main cast of Meryl Streep, future Disney Legend Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now in theaters everywhere, and you can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film in his review.