Stunning New Animated Short Puts A Darker Spin on "Beauty and the Beast" with "As Old As Time"

The story asks - what if the Enchantress that cursed the Beast was Belle's mom?

We're revisiting one of the earliest books in the A Twisted Tale series, that puts a new (and sometimes darker) spin on familiar Disney stories with a stunning new animated short based on As Old As Time.

What's Happening:

Similar to other "Twisted Tales" that we've already seen, we're now taking a different and darker look at the classic, Beauty and the Beast.

In this stunning new animated short, we revisit the tale as old as time, and ask - what if the Enchantress from the story had a daughter, and that child was Belle?

The reimagined version of the story, albeit with a darker tone, is beautifully told through silhouette-style animation in the video below. The short is based on the book, As Old As Time, part of the A Twisted Tale series that puts a darker spin on familiar Disney stories. As Old as Time is the third book in the YA line. Dating back to its original publishing back in 2016, As Old As Time asks "What if Belle’s mother cursed the Beast?" When Belle touches the Beast’s enchanted rose, memories flood through Belle’s mind-memories of a mother she thought she would never see again. And, stranger still, she sees that her mother is none other than the beautiful enchantress who cursed the castle and all its inhabitants. Shocked and confused, Belle and the Beast will have to unravel a dark mystery about their families that is 21 years in the making. By the end of this year, there will be 26 books in the series, with A Twisted Tale taking new looks at Lilo & Stitch with Nobody Gets Left Behind due out this fall, and a new take on Encanto with Waiting On A Miracle also due out later this year. For more information about the books and other animated shorts, be sure to check out our A Twisted Tale archive.

