Radio Silence to Direct "Choose Your Own Adventure" Movie for 20th Century Studios

The filmmaking team behind Ready or Not and Scream VI will tackle the iconic interactive book series with a script from Andor writer Tom Bissell.

Interactive storytelling is heading back to the big screen in a major way. 20th Century Studios is developing a feature film adaptation of the legendary Choose Your Own Adventure series, with filmmaking duo Radio Silence attached to direct and produce the project.

What’s Happening:

Known for modern horror hits including Ready or Not, Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail, Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will helm the Choose Your Own Adventure project from a script written by Tom Bissell.

While plot details remain under wraps, the adaptation marks the first major theatrical take on the beloved interactive book franchise that helped redefine children’s storytelling across generations.

Originally launched in 1979 through Bantam Books with The Cave of Time by Edward Packard, the Choose Your Own Adventure books became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to their branching narratives and reader-controlled outcomes. Instead of following a single linear story, readers made decisions throughout the book that shaped the direction and ending of the adventure.

The series exploded in popularity throughout the 1980s and 1990s, eventually publishing more than 180 titles spanning fantasy, sci-fi, mystery, survival adventures, and beyond. According to publisher Chooseco, the franchise has sold over 250 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 38 languages, cementing its place as one of the bestselling children’s book series of all time.

The books’ influence can still be seen throughout entertainment today, especially in projects embracing interactive storytelling. One of the most high-profile examples in recent years was Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which brought the “choose your path” concept to streaming audiences in a new format.

With Radio Silence attached, the film adaptation could lean into suspense, tension, and audience unpredictability in a way that mirrors the books’ original appeal. The directing team has built a strong reputation for balancing horror, humor, and inventive storytelling, particularly with Ready or Not becoming a cult favorite and the recent Scream VI helping revitalize the iconic slasher franchise.

The duo also has a busy future ahead. They are currently tied to a new installment in The Mummy for Universal Pictures, which is expected to feature the return of Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Meanwhile, Bissell brings an extensive background in both traditional and interactive storytelling. In television, he most recently earned acclaim for his work on Andor, writing the final three episodes of the show’s second season. His credits also include co-creating The Mosquito Coast for Apple TV+.

Beyond television and film, Bissell has deep roots in gaming and narrative design, contributing to major titles including Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the Gears of War franchise. His experience with nonlinear storytelling makes him a particularly fitting choice to tackle the adaptation.

As audiences continue embracing immersive and unconventional storytelling formats, 20th Century Studios’ upcoming take on Choose Your Own Adventure could become one of the studio’s most unique projects yet.

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