Disneyland 70th: Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Marquee Comes Down as the Opera House Prepares to Welcome Walt Disney - A Magical Life

The new show is set to debut on July 17th, 2025.

As Disneyland prepares to debut their 70th Celebration show Walt Disney – A Magical Life, the opera house marquee advertising Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln has been removed.

As the Main Street, USA Opera House prepares to welcome Walt Disney – A Magical Life, the marquee showcasing the classic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln attraction has been removed.

Here’s what the marquee looked like prior to its removal.

It’s been a while since Disneyland guests have been inside Main Street, USA’s opera house.

Since 1965, the iconic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln attraction has lived inside the venue, inviting guests to get up close and personal with Walt’s favorite president.

The show debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair before moving to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The show closed for an extended refurbishment on April 16, 2024 and has remained closed since.

During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney announced that a new show celebrating Walt Disney’s life will temporarily replace the long running attraction for the park’s 70th Anniversary celebration.

Titled Walt Disney – A Magical Life, the new show will invite Disneyland goers into Walt Disney’s office and experience the first Walt Disney animatronic ever.

The show was intended to premiere alongside the Disneyland 70th Celebration, which kicks off in May, however, the show has been delayed

Mr. Lincoln fans shouldn’t worry, as the classic will return in rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life after the celebration.

