Photos: It's A Jolly Holiday as Beloved Disneyland Bakery Reopens After Refurb

The Main Street U.S.A. staple has reopened after a recent refurbishment at Disneyland.
by , (Photography) |
The Jolly Holiday Cafe at Disneyland has reopened after a refurbishment, allowing guests to once again enjoy the delicious treats and whimsical Mary Poppins details throughout. The sign is one of the bigs changes, removing the individual bulbs for a flat, light-up sign.

As part of the refurbishment, the glass display cases of the treats have been updated (along with their wood casing) throughout the bakery. The changes still give guests the opportunity to view which sweet treat they’d like to grab before arriving at the counter).

Of course, while waiting, guests can check out some of the special Mary Poppins details that line the location, including these framed silhouettes that line the wall.

Seating is all outdoors, with bright yellow and white umbrellas that keep the Main Street U.S.A. dining locations all within a cohesive aesthetic.

Now with the location reopened, guests can dine on fan-favorites, like the grilled cheese and tomato soup or specialty Donald Duck macarons.

