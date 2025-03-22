Photos: Former ESPN Zone Covered in Scrims, Vertical Construction on Earl of Sandwich Begins at Downtown Disney

Check out the current construction progress over at Disneyland Resort.

Downtown Disney District’s West Side expansion is trucking along with new updates on the former ESPN Zone location and the future Earl of Sandwich location.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, March 21st, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction going on in Downtown Disney.

Disneyland

Last Christmas Eve, we reported that Disney had filed a permit to commence

Set to be split up into several different experiences throughout the two story building, it’ll be exciting to find out what is headed to this massive building.

Almost the entire building is now covered in scrims, minus the rounded corners and pillars of the main entrance area.

Over in the new West Side plaza area, pylons have risen for the new two story dining venue, which will host a new permanent location for Earl of Sandwich and the new Carnaby Tavern.

Earl of Sandwich will take over the venue's ground floor with the “British Invasion" themed Carnaby Tavern on the upper level.

While we don’t have any information on when these locations are opening, it’s exciting to watch Disneyland put so much effort into Downtown Disney, which pales in comparison to Walt Disney World Disney Springs

