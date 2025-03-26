Disneyland Resort Accepting Online Auditions for Captain Jack Sparrow Character Look-Alikes
Character look-alikes at the Disneyland Resort are represented by the Actors' Equity Association.
Disneyland Resort is looking for character look-alikes to portray Captain Jack Sparrow. You have until Monday, March 31, 11:59 PM Pacific time to submit your online audition.
What's Happening:
- Disney Live Entertainment is searching for candidates to apply for the character look-alike position of Captain Jack Sparrow at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.
- This role draws inspiration from the legendary character featured in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.
- Characters interact with thousands of guests each day, taking part in meet and greets, signing autographs, posing for photographs, and helping to create magical experiences for visitors of all ages.
- Individuals auditioning for the roles listed must either be eligible and willing to join AEA or already be members in good standing.
- Click here for more information on how to submit your online audition.
Requirements:
- Availability is required for at least three days per week.
- Authorization to work in the United States is required.
- Individuals must be a minimum of 18 years old.
- Candidates who are hired will be required to comply with the Disney Look standards.
- The role requires extended periods of standing, walking, and sitting.
