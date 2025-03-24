Brunch with a Park View - The Westin Anaheim Resort to Offer Brunch at their RISE Rooftop Lounge Starting Next Month
The weekend only offering begins on April 5th.
Start your day with brunch and a beautiful view of Disney California Adventure at The Westin’s new RISE Rooftop Lounge.
What a View:
- The Westin Anaheim Resort is getting ready to invite you to their brand new offering at RISE Rooftop Lounge.
- Opening on April 5th, the new dining area at the resort will offer an incredible brunch offering panoramic views of Disney California Adventure park.
- The venue is currently only open from 5:30-11PM, but this new weekend brunch offering will welcome guests to experience the unforgettable views during the daytime.
- Called Brunch at RISE, the elevated menu and experience will be offered from 10:30AM to 2:30PM on Saturday and Sunday.
- The menu is designed by executive chef JJ Burton, who aims to combine nostalgia and innovation for the dining experience.
- One of the expected highlights of the menu includes Grandma’s Bacon Waffles.
- Taking inspiration from his family’s heritage, the golden Belgian waffle is served with thick-cut rosemary bacon, poached eggs, a bourbon-infused Vermont maple syrup and fresh greens.
- Chef Burton shared ““Brunch is a special time—it’s about coming together over incredible food, sharing memories, and creating new traditions. Every dish tells a story, and we’ve crafted this menu with love, creativity, and a little nostalgia."
- If you are looking for something a little sweeter, RISE has you covered with their must-try Cinnamon Roll Skillet. The offering, which is covered in cream cheese icing and brown butter glaze, is baked fresh in-house daily by Pastry Chef Andy’s team.
- You’ll also find other twists on classic breakfast items like the RISE Benedict, which is elevated with onion jam and rosemary bacon.
- For those looking to indulge in a morning cocktail, the mixologist team at RISE has created perfect pairings for their delicious dishes.
- Guests will find beverages like their RISE Bloody Mary, Raspberry Limoncello Spritz, Espresso Martini and more.
- To book your Brunch at RISE experience, you can visit OpenTable to make a reservation.
