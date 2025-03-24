Brunch with a Park View - The Westin Anaheim Resort to Offer Brunch at their RISE Rooftop Lounge Starting Next Month

Start your day with brunch and a beautiful view of Disney California Adventure at The Westin’s new RISE Rooftop Lounge.

What a View:

The Westin Anaheim Resort is getting ready to invite you to their brand new offering at RISE Rooftop Lounge.

Opening on April 5th, the new dining area at the resort will offer an incredible brunch offering panoramic views of Disney California Adventure park.

The venue is currently only open from 5:30-11PM, but this new weekend brunch offering will welcome guests to experience the unforgettable views during the daytime.

Called Brunch at RISE, the elevated menu and experience will be offered from 10:30AM to 2:30PM on Saturday and Sunday.

The menu is designed by executive chef JJ Burton, who aims to combine nostalgia and innovation for the dining experience.

One of the expected highlights of the menu includes Grandma’s Bacon Waffles.

Taking inspiration from his family’s heritage, the golden Belgian waffle is served with thick-cut rosemary bacon, poached eggs, a bourbon-infused Vermont maple syrup and fresh greens.

Chef Burton shared ““Brunch is a special time—it’s about coming together over incredible food, sharing memories, and creating new traditions. Every dish tells a story, and we’ve crafted this menu with love, creativity, and a little nostalgia."

If you are looking for something a little sweeter, RISE has you covered with their must-try Cinnamon Roll Skillet. The offering, which is covered in cream cheese icing and brown butter glaze, is baked fresh in-house daily by Pastry Chef Andy’s team.

You’ll also find other twists on classic breakfast items like the RISE Benedict, which is elevated with onion jam and rosemary bacon.

For those looking to indulge in a morning cocktail, the mixologist team at RISE has created perfect pairings for their delicious dishes.

Guests will find beverages like their RISE Bloody Mary, Raspberry Limoncello Spritz, Espresso Martini and more.

To book your Brunch at RISE experience, you can visit OpenTable

Read More Disneyland Resort: