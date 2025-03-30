Photos: New Royal Blue Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Arrives at the Grand Californian

These new products are another exclusive offering for DVC members.

Disney Vacation Club members visiting Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa can purchase some exciting new DVC specific merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members visiting Disneyland Resort

Now available at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, the royal blue line of DVC merchandise consists of a crewneck, Minnie ears, a Loungefly backpack and a headband holder.

You will need to show proof of DVC membership to purchase these items, so make sure you have your information available when visiting the hotel.

Let’s take a look at the new merchandise.

DVC Minnie Ears ($34.99)

DVC Headband Holder ($14.99)

DVC Loungefly Backpack ($100)

DVC Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)

Exclusive merchandise is one of many benefits of joining Disney’s premiere timeshare program. In addition to incredible family vacations, DVC hosts several exclusive lounges and experiences throughout the Disney Parks, including a new in-park membership center EPCOT

For more information on Disney Vacation Club, you can visit their official website here

