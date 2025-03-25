First In-Park Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center Coming to EPCOT’s Canada Pavilion
The new Château de Voyage will be located inside the Hotel du Canada building.
We finally know the meaning of the seemingly never-ending refurbishment of the Canada pavilion at EPCOT. It’s set to become the first in-park Disney Vacation Club Welcome Home Center.
What’s Happening:
- The first-ever in-park Welcome Home Center from Disney Vacation Club will soon be taking up residency within EPCOT’s Canada pavilion.
- Set to open this spring, Château de Voyage will invite guests to explore Membership and visit a model room of the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
- This news comes as we’ve been chronicling construction on the exterior of the Canada pavilion since way back in summer 2023.
- Last November, scaffolding began to rise around the Hotel du Canada building once again, and it turns out it's for this DVC project.
- A sign reading “Canadian National Hotels" has been added on the building just outside the likely entrance to Château de Voyage.
- During the construction, guests looking to access Canada Far and Wide will need to take the Le Cellier pathway to experience the attraction.
- More details on Château de Voyage will be shared in the coming weeks.
