Celebrate 30 Years of "A Goofy Movie" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre

Enjoy an exclusive panel, dance party and screening of the film.

This April, A Goofy Movie celebrates its 30th anniversary. Don’t miss your chance to experience the film in the theater with a special showing at the El Capitan.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA is inviting Disney fans to celebrate A Goofy Movie ’s 30th anniversary this April.

’s 30th anniversary this April. On April 12th, the experience will invite moviegoers to enjoy the Millennial favorite on the big screen, plus an exclusive panel presentation with Goofy voice actor Bill Farmer and Director Kevin Lima. Other special guests will also be in attendance and the panel will be moderated by Don Hahn.

Prior to the film, attendees can put their dance movies to the test with a Powerline inspired DJ Dance Party.

Tickets for the event start at $30 dollars, with tiers including: A General Ticket ($30) – a reserved seat and event credential. A Standard Pack ($75) – a reserved seat, Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink, and event credential. A Max Pack Ticket ($150) – a reserved seat, 20th Anniversary A Goofy Movie Vinyl, Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink, candy, priority entry and event credential.

Tickets are available now at El Capitan’s official site Fandango

A Goofy Movie officially celebrates its 30th anniversary on April 7th. For those that can’t make it to Los Angeles for the celebration, you can stream the film now, exclusively on Disney+

officially celebrates its 30th anniversary on April 7th. For those that can’t make it to Los Angeles for the celebration, you can stream the film now, exclusively on Check out our video of Corbin Bleu performing the song “I2I" from the film at Hollywood Bowl's Disney '80's-'90's Celebration in Concert.

Read More El Capitan: