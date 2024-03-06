Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite 2024 — The Character Sightings, Photo Ops and Entertainment

We’re Laughing Place, and you’re watching Disney Channel! That is, the first-ever Disney Channel Nite at Disneyland as part of their ongoing Disneyland After Dark special event series. In addition to special food, merchandise, and entertainment, Disney Channel Nite also includes a number of special character appearances, photo opportunities, and entertainment offerings.

Characters

Mickey and Minnie appeared in East High Wildcats jerseys straight out of High School Musical in front of a photo-op inspired by the film series.

Chip and Dale appeared in their Rescue Rangers outfits alongside two very rare characters, Fat Cat and Monterey Jack, appropriately near their very own coaster in Mickey’s Toontown.

When there’s danger, call D.W. It’s Darkwing Duck!

Don Karnage, Louie, and Baloo from TaleSpin were hanging out in Adventureland.

Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable were quite the popular pair!

Some of Stitch’s fellow experiments from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, including Angel, could be found in Tomorrowland.

Photo Ops

All around the park, a slew of photo backdrops featuring a number of classic Disney Channel shows and movies from the 2000s were featured, such as The Cheetah Girls, which got a heart-shaped backdrop complete with their recognizable logo, located in Critter Country.

The beloved Halloweentown film was represented by this giant pumpkin in New Orleans Square.

Fantasyland played host to a few early 2000s TV-shaped photo-ops, featuring Lizzie McGuire, That’s So Raven, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Hannah Montana got a bit more elaborate of a photo-op over in Fantasy Faire, where guests could pose with a microphone pretending to rock out just like Hannah!

A Teen Beach Movie photo-op hidden back by the Fantasyland Theatre.

A Camp Rock photo-op was set up outside The Golden Horseshoe, which was hosting Camp Rock Karaoke inside.

Some photo-ops are also celebrating some classic 1990s animated shows, such as this one for the cult series Gargoyles near Big Thunder Mountain.

The Proud Family set up shop in Tomorrowland, and they even brought two sofa seats along.

Another classic DCOM gets a photo-op in Tomorrowland – Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

There’s also a Wizards of Waverly Place photo-op outside Star Wars Launch Bay.

Perhaps the most anticipated, and popular photo-op is the Disney Channel Wand ID, which was estimated at a 1 hour wait for us. There are 2 of them and while Disney PhotoPass is present (still only), guests are opting to shoot their own video instead.

Entertainment

Disney Channel Rocks

Party at this rock concert-style stage show that totally pumps up the volume to hit songs from popular Disney Channel programming, including The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical, Camp Rock and Hannah Montana.

Watch the FULL SHOW of Disney Channel Rocks:

High School Musical / Zombies Pep Rally

Get ready for this high-energy special mashup to stop and celebrate songs from High School Musical and Zombies with you at designated spots along the parade route.

Watch the FULL High School Musical / Zombies Pep Rally:

Phineas and Ferb Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace

Join a lively dance party featuring terrific songs from the world of Phineas and Ferb and more!

Projection effects were set up on “it’s a small world” and Sleeping Beauty Castle, with the familiar Disney Channel Mickey-shaped logo appearing in numerous different ways.

One final Disney Channel Nite remains for this Thursday, March 7th. Unfortunately, the event is sold out.