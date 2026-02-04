"20/20" Explores the Twisted Plot Behind the Murder of Kelley Clayton and the Witness Who Saw It All

The two-hour event features an exclusive interview with hitman Michael Beard.

ABC News has announced a deep-dive investigative special into the chilling 2015 murder of Kelley Clayton, a case that rocked a small New York community and centered on a heartbreakingly young witness.

What’s Happening:

The award-winning newsmagazine 20/20 returns to the investigation of a former semi-pro hockey player's dark secrets.

Thomas Clayton's 911 call seemed to paint a picture of a grieving husband returning from a late-night poker game to find his wife, Kelley, murdered in their home.

The investigation hinged on the testimony of the couple's 7-year-old daughter, Charlie, who was the sole witness to the brutal crime.

"Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts interviewed Michael Beard, the man convicted of being the hitman in the plot, who claims innocence for the first time.

The program features police body camera footage and the emotional, shocking interview between authorities and young Charlie Clayton.

Clips include Kelley’s mother, her sister, the friends Thomas was with that night, and the legal teams that brought the case to trial.

This two-hour 20/20 event airs Friday, Feb. 6 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and will be available for streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Mechanics of a Murder-for-Hire Plot

The Clayton case is a grim case study in the forensic and psychological profiling used to dismantle contract killings.

In many modern murder-for-hire cases, investigators rely on burner phone triangulation and deleted metadata.

In the Clayton case, the discrepancy between the suspect's location and his digital trail provided the leverage needed for the Chemung County District Attorney's office.

Most murder-for-hire plots fail because of the inherent instability of the relationship between the solicitor and the perpetrator.

For the interview with 7-year-old Charlie Clayton, investigators had to use specialized techniques to minimize trauma while ensuring the testimony could withstand the rigors of a high-stakes criminal trial.

