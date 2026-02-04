TV Recap: Will Trent — “Nice to Meet You, Malcolm” Complicates Faith’s Love Life and a High-Stakes Bank Heist

Season 4, Episode 5 of Will Trent, “Nice to Meet You, Malcolm,” opens with a pair of investigations that couldn’t feel more different: a violent, precision-planned bank heist and the murder of a luxury matchmaker whose clients include Atlanta’s wealthiest singles. But as the GBI team splits up to chase both cases, Faith Mitchell finds herself unexpectedly swept into something far more personal — a whirlwind connection with a charming stranger named Malcolm. What begins as a rare moment of romance for Faith soon collides with the job in ways she never saw coming.

Season 4, Episode 5: “Nice to Meet You, Malcolm” - Written by Inda Craig-Galván

Four masked robbers dressed as animals — a cheetah, pigeon, gorilla, and pig — break into a bank and drill through a safe, grab what they came for, and climb out through a ladder toward their waiting getaway. But as they flee, a man using the ATM vestibule yells at them… and the cheetah-masked robber turns and shoots him without hesitation.

Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) watch the security footage with First Peachtree Bank’s manager, Mr. Barry Price (Shane Jacobsen), who is shaken by the violence. The robbers wiped all phones and cameras, leaving the ATM feed as their only usable footage. No fingerprints, no IDs. Ormewood proudly notes that his vision is sharper after chemo, like a superpower, having spotted that one safe-deposit box lock was swapped out. Someone wasn’t after cash — they were after whatever was hidden inside a specific box. Angie and Ormewood demand the client’s information, but Price refuses without written approval. They’ll need a warrant.

At the GBI, medical examiner Pete Chin (Kurt Yue) examines a new body: Sawyer Jennings (Marc Levasseur), founder of the luxury matchmaking service Jennings Luxury. In a perfect bit of tonal whiplash, Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn), Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), and Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) watch Sawyer’s ultra-produced infomercial promising exclusive connections for sophisticated singles. The man was shot in both the front and back — execution style.

Faith meets with Sawyer’s grieving business partner, Liv Somerman (Marguerite Moreau), who insists everything at the company was stable. Sawyer had called her several times before his death, but she assumed it was nothing urgent. Faith asks why men pay $50,000 for their services while women pay $5,000. She explains it as the price of finding great love. Liv even offers to set Faith up with someone from their system. Faith declines.

It turns out that Faith already had a date lined up, but when he asks for help with a parking ticket like so many before him, she cancels and blocks the number after already ordering a drink at a hotel lobby bar. A handsome stranger approaches. He introduces himself as Malcolm (DeVaughn Dixon), and Faith lies, calling herself “Amanda,” an “event planner.” Sparks fly instantly. Their drinks become flirtation, which becomes a hotel-room make-out session. When he asks her favorite movie, she answers “Say Anything,” and things escalate from there.

By morning, Faith wakes to find Malcolm already finishing a work call. He ordered coffee and tea — not knowing her preference — and admits he owns the restaurant they visited… and the entire hotel. He hands her his phone for her number, still believing she’s “Amanda.”

Faith arrives at work wearing the same clothes, flustered and glowing. Will and Amanda tease her affectionately. Before she can decompress, Will reveals that Sawyer was seen at a diner the night he died with a woman who was “angry crying” — Anna Martello (Greyson Chadwick).

Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood dig deeper into the bank robbery. Surveillance from a nearby burger joint captured the getaway car — a black sedan without plates — and all four masked robbers. Angie finds three similar animal-mask megathefts in Nashville, Chicago, and Oakland, all for tens of millions. Franklin (Kevin Daniels) wanders in but is immediately summoned by Captain Heller (Todd Allen Durkin).

Heller secretly drags Franklin into his office to help assemble a stroller for Angie’s kids — without an instruction manual. Franklin is not thrilled.

Ormewood expands the search, pulling drugstore footage of the cheetah-masked robber and spotting a distinctive tattoo. A man in holding (Carlos Aviles) identifies it as “Mishi’s Froggy,” a legendary Atlanta tattoo artist.

Faith and Will head to Anna Martello’s apartment building. Anna sees them and runs — terrified. When they catch her, she bursts into tears: “He sent you to kill me, didn’t he?”

Inside the GBI, Anna reveals that she was assaulted by Brody Evans (Logan Michael Smith), a wealthy Jennings Luxury client. She blacked out during their date three weeks ago. Brody threatened her if she went to the police, so she told the company, which promised to drop him. But when Anna later saw Brody smiling at a Jennings mixer, she confronted Sawyer at the diner — the last time she saw him alive.

Brody’s attorney (Joe McAlear) helps shut down Will’s interrogation, but Will warns that surveillance cameras are everywhere. Later, Brody’s alibi — a concert from 7 to 11 — checks out. Something isn’t adding up.

Angie and Ormewood track down Mishi (Jennifer Chung), who confirms the cheetah-mask tattoo is her work but doesn’t keep client names — payments are all crypto. When Angie shows her a second tattoo (“Mom” in a heart), she says she didn’t ink that one. They’ll need another way to ID the robber.

Angie and Ormewood finally get the judge to fast-track the warrant for the altered safe-deposit box. Only one box owner matches the timeline: Wyatt Fernsby (Marc Levasseur).

They find Wyatt suffocating inside his own car and pull him out. At the hospital, Wyatt confesses he works for Biosentia Pharmaceuticals and hid copies of documents he was ordered to shred — an “insurance policy.” Now, someone clearly wants those documents back. He refuses to say more without a lawyer.

Faith and Malcolm reunite at a private movie theater, which Malcolm has rented out just for them. He even arranged for the pastry she regretted not ordering the night before. They make out as Say Anything begins to play. Faith is completely smitten.

The next morning, Faith enters the GBI elevator with a wardrobe change. Will teases her again before updating her: Liv Somerman’s alibi — spin class — checks out on paper, but Will isn’t convinced. He believes she snuck out, used an electric scooter, murdered Sawyer, then returned unnoticed.

Will and Faith test the route with Will on a scooter wearing Faith’s pink helmet. Will discovers a camera at a construction site blocking the path back. The footage shows Liv on a scooter at the exact time of the murder.

They bring Liv in. Without even naming Anna Martello, Liv immediately identifies her, betraying knowledge she shouldn’t have. Brody had wired Liv $100,000 to make Sawyer “go away,” and Liv kept quiet. Will shows her the incriminating scooter photo and arrests her.

Amanda, Angie, Heller, and Franklin regroup as the pharmaceutical angle sharpens: Biosentia likely hired the robbery crew to retrieve the incriminating documents. Ormewood races in — he matched the “cheetah” tattoo to a man named Preston Willis. Surveillance begins immediately. Amanda assigns Will to assist Ormewood.

That night, Will and Ormewood sit in Will’s car, surveilling Preston’s apartment. Ormewood opens up about how much better he feels post-chemo — sharper senses, more energy — and Will validates the possibility. They also notice Faith hasn’t been home in two days. Will smiles, saying she seems legitimately happy.

Then Preston emerges… followed by a woman… Faith! She’s with Malcolm, grilling outside. Will’s blood runs cold. He calls Faith and orders her to find privacy. She steps away as Malcolm goes inside, and Will tells her the truth: Malcolm is part of the bank-heist investigation. “He’s dangerous,” Will warns. “You’re wrong,” Faith insists. Will begs her not to tip Malcolm off.

Malcolm returns, kisses Faith, and the episode ends with Faith caught between her heart and her safety — with Will and Ormewood watching helplessly from the shadows.

Will Trent returns next Tuesday, February 10th, at 8/7c on ABC with “You're Not That Person Anymore.”

GBI Special Agent Will Trent uses the unique point of view gained from growing up in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system to solve cases.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan

"Summer Streets" by Maker and Adeem