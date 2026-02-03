Josh D’Amaro and Bob Iger to Sit Down with David Muir for Exclusive “World News Tonight” Interview Tonight

As Disney confirms its next CEO, the outgoing and incoming leaders speak with David Muir about the company’s future.

A historic leadership transition at The Walt Disney Company takes center stage tonight, as Josh D’Amaro and Bob Iger appear together for an exclusive interview on World News Tonight. Sitting down with David Muir, the two executives will discuss Disney’s future just weeks after the company confirmed a major shift at the top—one that signals both continuity and change for the entertainment giant.

What’s Happening:

The interview airs tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC, marking the first time Disney’s outgoing and incoming CEOs speak together publicly since the announcement.

On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company announced that Josh D’Amaro will become its next Chief Executive Officer, officially assuming the role in March when Bob Iger steps down later this year. D’Amaro will formally take over as CEO on March 18, coinciding with Disney’s annual shareholder meeting.

D’Amaro currently serves as Chairman of Disney Experiences, overseeing the company’s global theme parks and resorts, cruise line, hotels, and consumer products. His portfolio spans some of Disney’s most visible and revenue-driving businesses, placing him at the center of the company’s direct relationship with fans worldwide.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said in a statement. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects.”

Iger praised D’Amaro’s ability to balance creativity with operational discipline, calling it “exemplary” as Disney enters its next era.

Bob Iger’s departure follows a long and closely watched leadership arc. After first serving as CEO from 2005 to 2020, Iger returned to the role in 2022 amid a period of transition. Prior to that, he had served as executive chairman and chairman of the board through 2021.

Disney Board Chairman James Gorman emphasized that succession planning has been a major priority for the board. In a January letter to shareholders, Gorman described the process as “rigorous and ongoing,” involving direct engagement, performance assessments, and alignment with Disney’s long-term strategy.

The announcement positions D’Amaro, who joined Disney in 1998 as a leader deeply shaped by the company’s culture, history, and evolving ambitions.

Tonight’s World News Tonight interview offers viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at Disney’s leadership handoff, with Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro reflecting on the transition together. For fans, investors, and industry watchers alike, it’s a moment that underscores the significance of what comes next for one of the world’s most influential entertainment companies.



More ABC News: