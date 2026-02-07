"Pole to Pole with Will Smith" Soundtrack Now Streaming On All Major Digital Streaming Platforms

Benjamin Wallfisch and Chris Egan’s sweeping score brings the National Geographic journey to life beyond the screen.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith isn’t just a visual journey; it’s an emotional and sonic one, too. Now, fans can experience that journey in a whole new way. The official soundtrack for National Geographic’s Pole to Pole with Will Smith is officially streaming, bringing the sweeping score behind the docuseries’ most breathtaking moments to Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital platforms.

Released by Hollywood Records, the soundtrack album features original music composed by Benjamin Wallfisch and Chris Egan, whose work underscores the show’s blend of awe, vulnerability, and raw human resilience.

The score mirrors the extremes explored in the series, beautiful, tense, reflective, and often humbling, perfectly complements Smith’s deeply personal expedition across the planet.

Wallfisch, whose extensive filmography includes Blade Runner 2049, It, Hidden Figures, The Flash, Shazam!, Mortal Kombat, and the upcoming Alien: Romulus, brings a cinematic scale to the project, while Egan (Fireheart, Tiny World) adds emotional texture rooted in nature and intimacy. Together, their collaboration creates a soundscape that feels as expansive as the environments Smith traverses.

The soundtrack opens with “Beautiful but Terrifying,” a fitting introduction that captures the series’ central tension: the wonder of Earth’s most extreme environments paired with their inherent danger. Across 24 tracks, the album moves fluidly through moments of self-doubt, discovery, survival, and reflection, mirroring the physical and emotional peaks of Smith’s journey.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith follows the actor and producer as he embarks on seven extraordinary expeditions, pushing himself mentally and physically while uncovering the secrets of the planet’s most extreme ecosystems. Produced by Westbrook Studios, Nutopia, and Protozoa, all seven episodes premiered over the last few weeks on National Geographic and are now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

With the full soundtrack now available to stream or download, fans can relive the adventure—or experience it anew—through the music that carried the series from one end of the Earth to the other.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith - Original Soundtrack Tracklist

Beautiful but Terrifying (4:46) Self Doubt (3:11) Secrets of Nature (2:40) Rivers in the Sky (3:37) Most Alive Place (2:07) Enter the Abyss (1:37) Survivors Guilt (3:33) Fear of Contamination (1:23) Welcome (1:58) Anaconda (4:41) Never Lose This (2:02) Sea Crossing (2:58) Final Journey (1:25) Unpredictable Waters (2:37) Life in Tench (2:29) Happiness (1:58) Final Lesson (3:05) Hunt and Gather (2:51) Meet Qhaikgao (1:31) Water Is Gold (1:51) Made for Nature (2:44) Special Ocean (2:55) Under the Ice Sheet (3:16) Chasing the Pole (2:08)

