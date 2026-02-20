"Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album" Now Streaming Everywhere

Relive the Best Family Tour of 2025 with 24 electrifying live performances from the arena spectacle.

Villains and zombies, unite… in your headphones! The electrifying energy of last year’s biggest family tour is now streaming everywhere you listen to music.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Group has officially released Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album, capturing the unforgettable performances from the blockbuster 2025 North American arena tour. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major digital platforms, the album brings fans front and center to a show that lit up more than 40 arenas across the country.

Named Best Family Tour in Billboard’s Year-End Touring Report 2025 and nominated for Pollstar’s Family Event for Non-Music Tour of the Year, the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour was more than a concert, it was a full-scale celebration of two powerhouse Disney franchises colliding on one epic stage.

The 2025 North American run brought together stars from the hit Disney Channel franchises Descendants and ZOMBIES, blending fan-favorite anthems, high-impact choreography, dazzling visuals, and theatrical storytelling.

The magic continues beyond the stage. The Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special is now streaming on Disney+ and airing on Disney Channel. The special stars Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, and Mekonnen Knife, offering exclusive backstage access, never-before-seen footage, and a front-row seat to the sold-out spectacle.

For fans who want to relive every dance break, power note, and encore moment, the newly released live album delivers the full concert experience.

Spanning 24 electrifying performances, the live album features mashups, emotional ballads, villain anthems, and high-energy ensemble numbers. The tracklist includes: “Worlds Collide” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Red” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall “The Place to Be” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Fired Up/Did I Mention” – Performed by Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Rotten to the Core/BAMM” – Performed by the full cast “Perfect Revenge/What’s My Name” – Performed by Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley “Life Is Sweeter” – Performed by the full cast “Like the Zombies Do/Chillin’ Like a Villain” – Performed by the full cast “Someday” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Dream Come True” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Good to Be Bad” – Performed by Malia Baker and Mekonnen Knife “Love Ain’t It” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall “Flesh & Bone/It’s Goin’ Down” – Performed by the full cast “We Own the Night/Call to the Wild” – Performed by Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Don’t Mess with Us” – Performed by Freya Skye and Malachi Barton “Ways to Be Wicked” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Queen of Mean” – Performed by Dara Reneé “Alien Invasion” – Performed by the full cast “If Only” – Performed by Malia Baker “Space Between” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker “My Own Way” – Performed by Freya Skye “Shuffle of Love” – Performed by Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife “Legends in the Making” – Performed by the full cast “Set It Off (Encore)” – Performed by the full cast



From villain power ballads to zombie pep rallies, the album captures the crowd’s roar and the cast’s unstoppable chemistry.

Whether you experienced the tour in person or are discovering it for the first time, Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album ensures the music and the magic never dims.

