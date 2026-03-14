Our Favorite New Parody Posters from the World of "Zootopia"

As the mega-successful film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2, arrives on Disney+, we're getting a whole batch of new parody posters showing Zootopia-style content as viewed on Disney+. These posters are clever rifts on the original source material, often using animal puns, and smartly placing characters from the films into other popular series and films on the streaming platform.

In fact, some of these are so good, we've given a select few yearbook style superlative awards!

Most Clever

The poster for "Bounce Upon A Time" is referencing Once Upon A Time, a hit ABC series that ran from 2011-2018. The series was a massive success, adapting the world of fairy tales (many previously already adapted as Disney feature films) and combining them into one shared story. Notably (and why this works so well in this instance), Ginnifer Goodwin starred as Snow White / Mary Margaret Blanchard in the series. As you may recall, Goodwin provides the voice of Judy Hopps in the Zootopia franchise. So, seeing this poster with the apple and Judy Hopps is a fun little nod to her previous role.

The One We'd Definitely Watch

There are moments in Zootopia and Zootopia 2 that skew on the line of being unhinged, if not over it. While we don't necessarily agree with the characters chosen for this parody, an animal twist of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia with "It's Always Sunny in Zootopia" would be able to take the comedy to a whole new level and we'd definitely be watching it.

The Most Redundant

You know how in today's world there are certain celebs who are cast in EVERYTHING? Well apparently that's the same in Zootopia as well, as Chief Bogo stars in two similar named shows - "Ramdor" and "Modern Ramily." We get it. He's a ram.

The Biggest Missed Opportunity

If you've seen Zootopia 2, you're already well aware of the Lynxley family - a high profile, wealthy, and influential family in Zootopia. It's smart to do a parody of The Kardashians in this world, but to make it different feline creatures and not JUST the Lynxleys is a big miss.

The Question Prompter

Clearly a parody of Star Wars, this poster showcases a movie called "Star Roars." While yes, there is a feline predator in place of Darth Vader's helmet, the two leads on the poster - Mayor Brian Winddancer and Gazelle - aren't animals that roar. They would bleat or neigh. So why did we pick them on Star ROARS?

The Definite Award Winner

FX's SHOGUN is critically acclaimed series that has won numerous awards. We have no doubt that this parody featuring Flash, the snail-paced sloth from the Zootopia films, would also be taking home all the trophies.

The Best Reminder of the Original Source Material

Hey, remember to watch Freakier Friday on Disney+. It's hard to define a body swap comedy on a poster outside of switching name placement, and the same treatment was given to this very basic parody poster for "Freakier Furday." Clever use of characters isn't even a thing here, it feels like it just exists to say "Hey, remember...Freakier Friday was a thing."

The Most Current Reference

The newest season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dropped literally hours before these parody posters were shared, and for "The Secret Lives of Mammal Wives" we get a clean parody of this season's poster, only with a variety of mammals and the Zootopia skyline in the background.

Honorable Mention

The revival of Scrubs might be the most timely parody poster here, as the series arrived like, yesterday in comparison to some of these other titles. The Zootopia version features Bellwether, among other Shrub-eating characters from the animated world.

And The Rest

The rest of the posters are all fun and keep the spirit of the Zootopia parody humor alive. Which of these would you want to tune in on Dissssney+?

Zootopia 2 is now streaming on Disney+, along with the original titles that are parodied in these posters.