98th Academy Awards - Disney Winners Updated Live!

It's Hollywood's Biggest Night!
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It's a wonderful night for Oscar, and all of Hollywood is turning their attention to the Dolby Theater for this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

While many were hopeful for a number of titles to be nominated this year, Sinners, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme seem to be leading the race. Conan O'Brien returns once again to host the festivities, which also features several Disney nominations this year. Zootopia 2, Elio, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, are all nominated. Counting Disney-owned Industrial Light & Magic, there is one category that is a lock for the company - Visual Effects.

We'll be updating winners from the Walt Disney Company live all night long, so be sure to stay tuned!

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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