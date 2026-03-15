98th Academy Awards - Disney Winners Updated Live!

It's a wonderful night for Oscar, and all of Hollywood is turning their attention to the Dolby Theater for this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

While many were hopeful for a number of titles to be nominated this year, Sinners, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme seem to be leading the race. Conan O'Brien returns once again to host the festivities, which also features several Disney nominations this year. Zootopia 2, Elio, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, are all nominated. Counting Disney-owned Industrial Light & Magic, there is one category that is a lock for the company - Visual Effects.

We'll be updating winners from the Walt Disney Company live all night long, so be sure to stay tuned!