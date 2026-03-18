"Incredibles 3" Gets a Summer 2028 Release Date
The new installment will debut almost exactly ten years after "Incredibles 2."
Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack have an official return date, with Disney announcing when Incredibles 3 will be released.
What's Happening:
- During today's Disney Shareholder call, the June 16, 2028 release date was revealed for Pixar's Incredibles 3, alongside the film's logo.
- It'll be a busy few weeks for Disney that summer, as it was also revealed the live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 will open on May 26, 2028.
- Brad Bird will not be returning as director of Incredibles 3, after writing and directing the first two films, but is back co-writing the screenplay alongside Dana Murray (Soul). Elemental's Peter Sohn is taking over the directorial reins for this installment.
- Incredibles 3 will open almost exactly ten years to the day after Incredibles 2, which hit theaters on June 15, 2018. Still, it's an improvement over the fourteen years between the first and second films.
- Incredibles 2 was a massive box office success, taking in $1.242 billion total worldwide. It was the second biggest animated movie ever at the time, after Frozen, and it still ranks eighth today.
- For more news from today's Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders, check out Laughing Place's Live Blog.
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