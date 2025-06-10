Pixar's Peter Sohn to Helm "Incredibles 3" as Brad Bird Writes Anticipated Sequel

But will Brad Bird also voice Edna too?

When we first learned of Incredibles 3 last year, we knew that Brad Bird was attached to the project, but now we know that Pixar’s Peter Sohn (Elemental) will be taking the director’s chair for the new sequel, and with close ties to the original - isn’t such a bad thing.

What’s Happening:

Now, we have learned that Peter Sohn, director of The Good Dinosaur, and a recent hit for the studio - Elemental, will be helming this third installment in one of the more iconic series' from the studio.

For those who don't recall - Pixar's The Incredibles (2004) follows a family of four superheroes, living in hiding as "supers" found themselves on the wrong side of the law (and an ungrateful public). Now, as Mr. Incredible longs for the glory days while he and his superhuman family try to fit in a "normal" life, he and the family must bring their respective strengths together and work as a whole when a diabolical plan comes to light, interrupting their quiet, suburban lifestyle.

Story details and a release date for Incredibles 3 are as yet unavailable.

Why This is Exciting:

Peter Sohn started his career in animation working on The Iron Giant - Brad Bird’s landmark 2-D animated feature at Warner Bros.

- Brad Bird’s landmark 2-D animated feature at Warner Bros. Sohn’s work has primarily been in the story department, contributing to classics like Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Up, and others, including working with Brad Bird once again on The Incredibles and Ratatouille, which Bird had directed.

and others, including working with Brad Bird once again on and which Bird had directed. Along with The Good Dinosaur (which saw Sohn stepping in to finish after previous directors were no longer attached), Sohn brought us his deeply personal film, Elemental , which was critically acclaimed and turned out to be the first big post-pandemic hit for the studio after Lightyear’ s less-than-stellar performance.

(which saw Sohn stepping in to finish after previous directors were no longer attached), Sohn brought us his deeply personal film, , which was critically acclaimed and turned out to be the first big post-pandemic hit for the studio after s less-than-stellar performance. Combined with Sohn’s experience in the story departments and director’s chair, along with his personal experience working with original The Incredibles creator and director Brad Bird, this move should not be seen as a deterrent by anyone, and instead build hope for the new film - offering fresh eyes while still being true to its roots.

creator and director Brad Bird, this move should not be seen as a deterrent by anyone, and instead build hope for the new film - offering fresh eyes while still being true to its roots. We’re just wondering where we’re going to hear Sohn. Previously he provided voices in The Good Dinosaur (Forrest Woodbush), Lightyear (Sox), Monsters University (Squishy), Ratatouille (Emile), and The Incredibles (Mugger).