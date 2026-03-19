CIA Drama Unfolds in the Trailer for Searchlight Pictures' "Wild Horse Nine"
John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell take the lead in Martin McDonagh’s latest drama.
Searchlight Pictures have shared the trailer for Wild Horse Nine, the latest film from The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh.
What's Happening:
- Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island's iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.
- The film is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who is known for such films as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin.
- The cast of Wild Horse Nine includes John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, with Tom Waits and Parker Posey.
- Wild Horse Nine is set to be released by Searchlight Pictures on November 6, 2026.
First Look Images from Wild Horse Nine:
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