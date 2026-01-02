Photos / Video: Disney's Hollywood Studios Welcomes 2026 with Spectacular Fireworks and Unique Entertainment

See how Walt Disney World's third park welcomed in the new year in style.

Disney's Hollywood Studios rang in the new year in spectacular fashion, not only showcasing a fireworks countdown at midnight, but also plenty of lively entertainment throughout the park.

New Year's 2026 Fireworks

The countdown to 2026 itself was a festive, firework-filled three minute show, making use of lasers and projections on the Chinese Theater.

HollyGroove Swingin'

Along Sunset Blvd, a dynamic brass ensemble brought fun energy to the evening and even an appearance from a certain Goof!

Hollywood Tower Hotel Champagne Garden

Similar to the Twilight Soirée offered at Disney Jollywood Nights, the courtyard of the Hollywood Tower Hotel transformed into a lively Champagne Garden for the evening – complete with some special menu offerings.

The highlight had to be a classic style performance of some holiday and non-holiday songs from a crooner and three Andrews Sisters-esque performers.

The Rundown

Over at what remains of Grand Avenue, The Rundown brought in a high-energy Latin band with appearances from Disney characters like The Three Caballeros!

Pixar Dance Party

Pixar Place saw more people than it normally ever does as it hosted the Pixar Dance Party, where little ones could celebrate early with countdowns to the new year at 7:00pm and every hour after until 11:00pm. The area also featured appearances from Pixar characters, like Ian and Barley from Onward.

