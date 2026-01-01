Major League Pickleball Is Coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World

The fast-growing professional pickleball league will host its 2026 regular season finale at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from July 30 through August 2.

Major League Pickleball is bringing professional pickleball to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex this summer, as the league hosts its 2026 regular season finale at Walt Disney World from July 30 through August 2.

The four-day event marks the first time Major League Pickleball’s regular season concludes at ESPN Wide World of Sports, positioning Disney’s premier sports venue as a major stop on the rapidly growing professional pickleball circuit.

What’s Happening

Major League Pickleball (MLP) heads to ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World

Event dates: July 30 – August 2, 2026

Serves as the final regular season event ahead of the MLP Playoffs

Features coed, team-based professional pickleball competition

Tickets will be sold exclusively via Ticketmaster

Professional Pickleball Comes to Walt Disney World

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball is the sport’s premier coed, team-based professional league, featuring more than 100 elite pickleball players across 23 hometown teams.

By hosting Major League Pickleball at ESPN Wide World of Sports, Walt Disney World continues to expand its reputation as a destination for high-profile sporting events, joining a lineup that already includes major basketball, baseball, soccer, cheerleading, and esports competitions.

How Major League Pickleball Works

Major League Pickleball uses its signature MLPlay™ format, designed to bring men and women together on an equal competitive stage.

Each team match includes:

One men’s doubles match

One women’s doubles match

Two mixed doubles matches

If teams are tied, the match is decided by a DreamBreaker, a fast-paced singles tiebreaker that puts pressure on every player. This format makes team chemistry and strategy just as important as individual skill.

For the 2026 season, MLP will also introduce hybrid scoring, with doubles matches played to 11 points using side-out scoring, while DreamBreakers use rally scoring to 21.

Why This Event Matters

The Walt Disney World stop caps off a 13-event 2026 Major League Pickleball season, which includes:

Nine regular season events

A Mid-Season Tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan

An expanded three-week playoff format

The ESPN Wide World of Sports event directly precedes the 2026 MLP Playoffs, making it a critical stop for teams battling for postseason positioning.

How to Attend: Major League Pickleball at Walt Disney World

Event: Major League Pickleball – 2026 Regular Season Finale

Dates: July 30 – August 2, 2026

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World Resort

Tickets: Available exclusively via Ticketmaster

What to Expect: Professional coed team pickleball Multiple matches daily Festival-style atmosphere at Disney’s premier sports venue

Additional details on match schedules, teams, and on-site experiences are expected to be announced closer to the event.