Fading Fun: Pete's Silly Sideshow Tents in Rough Shape as Refurbishment Quickly Approaches
Hopefully you're not standing directly under that tear in the roof when it begins to rain on Saturday...
Ahead of its closure in just a few days, Pete's Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom is starting to show some obvious signs of wear and tear.
What's Happening:
- We paid a visit to Storybook Circus today ahead of the temporary closure of Pete's Silly Sideshow on Sunday, January 4th.
- Unfortunately, the tent structure has definitely seen better days, with some obvious damage across the structure and even a visible tear up top.
- The giant cardboard cut-out of Pete at the entrance also seems due for a repaint, as it has become quite faded in the harsh Florida sun.
- The tent that houses Pete's Silly Sideshow has always been a character meet & greet, going by the Toontown Hall of Fame back when the area was Mickey's Toontown Fair. Prior to that, it was a show venue during the Mickey's Starland days.
- Pete's Silly Sideshow will be closing for its refurbishment as of Sunday, January 4th.
- But don’t worry! The characters found in this meet and greet attraction will still be found elsewhere in Storybook Circus, though we don’t have specifics as to where at this time.
- As of January 5th, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Minnie Mouse will be relocated out of Pete’s Silly Sideshow temporarily, and will be featured elsewhere in the Storybook Circus portion of Fantasyland.
- It is unclear if they will remain as their Pete’s Silly Sideshow personas - Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and the Great Goofini, or if they will appear in their standard form while being temporarily relocated.
- No reopening date has been revealed at this time for Pete’s Silly Sideshow.
