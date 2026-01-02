New Scented Candle Brings the Enchanted Tiki Room Into Your Own Home
Let's a smell like the birdies smell, tweet, tweet tweet, tweet tweet.
All the homes smell wonderful and a flower might croon with a candle from the Tiki-Tiki-Tiki-Tiki-Tiki Room, spotted for sale in Adventureland at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom!
What’s Happening:
- On a visit to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, we spotted a brand new item celebrating the classic attraction, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.
- The new souvenir is a scented candle in a ceramic holder featuring design elements indicative of the iconic attraction. The lid showcases Jose, one of the birds seen in the Adventureland Audio-Animatronics showcase, while the rest of the candle features a green floral embellishment.
- One side of the ceramic bowl also features the phrase “In the Tiki-Tiki-Tiki-Tiki-Tiki Room All The Birds Sing!” Of course, Disney fans will be quick to notice that this is only a partial piece of the signature lyrics of one of the favorite tunes from the show - “All the birds sing words and the flowers croon in the tiki-tiki-tiki-tiki-tiki room.”
- The candle is scent, and smells like island coconut, jasmine, and amber, and as of press time, retails for $44.99 plus tax.
- We spotted this new item at the Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar in Adventureland, which others might know as “the gift shop at the exit of Pirates of the Caribbean.” We do anticipate it will arrive at other locations throughout Walt Disney World.
- This is only the latest in a number of items featuring the characters from the classic Enchanted Tiki Room, following a relatively recent release of a new RSVLTS shirt that also features the feathered friends. You can even see it in our pictures above.
- Elsewhere at the same store, a new line of merchandise featuring the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge, The Beak and Barrel, has also arrived.
- To visit Walt Disney World and check out Pirates of the Caribbean and the Enchanted Tiki Room for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com