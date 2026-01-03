Must Do Disney is Back! Stacey Makes Surprise Appearance in Latest Walt Disney World Ad

It's Stacey's (Walt Disney) World, and we are just living in it.

Stacey is back! The longtime host of Must Do Disney made a surprise appearance in a new ad for Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s latest advertisement on social media includes the appearance of a fan-favorite Most Magical Place on Earth face!

For year’s, Must Do Disney graced the screens of Walt Disney World Resort hotel room TVs, showcasing all of the amazing experiences available at the resort.

Hosted by Stacey J. Aswad, or better known as just Stacey, her familiar face and voice were a sign of incredible and magical memories.

Beginning in 2009, Stacey was a staple of the resort TV loop, where she remained until 2021 when the show was officially sunsetted.

Since then, to the chagrin of many fans, Stacey has been replaced by YouTube families and content creators.

However, Stacey is back, at least temporarily in the brand new advert!

Thanks to Gratuitous Theme Parks on X, we have a full video of the advert, which shows Stacey back in front of Cinderella Castle.

Of course, Stacey gets to say her iconic “Must Dos” bringing back memories of a Walt Disney World filled with Extra Magic Hours, FastPass+, Premiere Passports, and Disney’s Magical Express.

You can check out the full advert below.

Read More Walt Disney World: