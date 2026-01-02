Beyond Big Thunder: Check Out the Massive Land Clearing for Magic Kingdom's Piston Peak and Villains Land

Magic Kingdom’s western side is undergoing a massive construction project as the park transforms the former Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island into Piston Peak and a new Villains Land.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place stopped by Magic Kingdom to check out the current construction on the Cars-themed Piston Peak.

Taking part of the area of the former Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island attractions, the area surrounding Frontierland and Liberty Square is covered in walls.

However, just beyond those walls is massive land clearing as the park begins to transform the area into new experiences.

The Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island attractions took up a massive plot of land.

While their closures were highly controversial to Disney Parks fans, the upcoming attractions will provide unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.

The portion in between Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain will host the Cars National Park-themed Piston Peak.

The area’s main attraction will feature an off-road adventure inspired by the unique ecology of the United States.

Beyond that will be the highly anticipated Villains Land.

You can see how far back the land clearing goes, making this one of the largest construction projects we’ve seen at the resort in a long time.

While not much information regarding the area’s attractions has been revealed, fans can expect to be able to interact with some of Disney’s most nefarious icons when the area debuts.

Piston Peak is expected to open before Villains Land, with both projects being several years away.

Personally, I’ll be excited to see construction from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad when it reopens from its over year-long refurbishment this spring.

The attraction hugged the former Rivers of America, making it a prime place to see the massive construction project take place.

Adjacent to the attraction, an interesting looking wooden structure has begun to rise. While close to the attraction, it looks rather flimsy and is potentially just for the construction team.

