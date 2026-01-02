Beyond Big Thunder: Check Out the Massive Land Clearing for Magic Kingdom's Piston Peak and Villains Land
Magic Kingdom’s western side is undergoing a massive construction project as the park transforms the former Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island into Piston Peak and a new Villains Land.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place stopped by Magic Kingdom to check out the current construction on the Cars-themed Piston Peak.
- Taking part of the area of the former Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island attractions, the area surrounding Frontierland and Liberty Square is covered in walls.
- However, just beyond those walls is massive land clearing as the park begins to transform the area into new experiences.
- The Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island attractions took up a massive plot of land.
- While their closures were highly controversial to Disney Parks fans, the upcoming attractions will provide unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- The portion in between Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain will host the Cars National Park-themed Piston Peak.
- The area’s main attraction will feature an off-road adventure inspired by the unique ecology of the United States.
- Beyond that will be the highly anticipated Villains Land.
- You can see how far back the land clearing goes, making this one of the largest construction projects we’ve seen at the resort in a long time.
- While not much information regarding the area’s attractions has been revealed, fans can expect to be able to interact with some of Disney’s most nefarious icons when the area debuts.
- Piston Peak is expected to open before Villains Land, with both projects being several years away.
- Personally, I’ll be excited to see construction from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad when it reopens from its over year-long refurbishment this spring.
- The attraction hugged the former Rivers of America, making it a prime place to see the massive construction project take place.
- Adjacent to the attraction, an interesting looking wooden structure has begun to rise. While close to the attraction, it looks rather flimsy and is potentially just for the construction team.
