Photos: Toy Story Land's Popcorn and Snacks Stand Almost Complete

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is getting a brand new Toy Story Land snack stand, and, while still covered by construction walls, we have a much better look at the popcorn-themed stand.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s Toy Story Land is getting a brand new snack stand, and it looks like we are getting very close to its completion.

Still tucked behind construction walls, the stand is clearly modeled after a super-sized box of popcorn.

Situated on its side, it is designed to look like a new addition to Andy’s backyard playset, with the popcorn box having “and snacks” written on it.

While we don’t know exactly what will be on the menu of the new stand, it is more than safe to assume there will be popcorn.

Hopefully, we will see new flavors of the popular snack, ala Tokyo Disney Resort. (While you’re here, check out my ranking of the Tokyo Disney popcorn flavors.)

The stand is located just at the entrance of Toy Story Land from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Other Hollywood Studios Construction:

Animation Courtyard is receiving a refresh alongside Star Wars Launch Bay’s transformation in The Magic of Disney Animation.

Late last month, the Studios arch was removed from the park.

The arch debuted at the park for the 1989 opening of Disney MGM Studios, and went through several redesigns as the park transitioned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

With the park leaning farther away from its former active studio theme, the area is getting a major renovation that should make the walkway far more open and inviting alongside the updates.

You can check out our latest construction update.

