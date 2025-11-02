Photos: Toy Story Land's Popcorn and Snacks Stand Almost Complete

Andy's backyard is popping, Andy's backyard is cool.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is getting a brand new Toy Story Land snack stand, and, while still covered by construction walls, we have a much better look at the popcorn-themed stand.

  • Walt Disney World’s Toy Story Land is getting a brand new snack stand, and it looks like we are getting very close to its completion. 
  • Still tucked behind construction walls, the stand is clearly modeled after a super-sized box of popcorn.
  • Situated on its side, it is designed to look like a new addition to Andy’s backyard playset, with the popcorn box having “and snacks” written on it.
  • While we don’t know exactly what will be on the menu of the new stand, it is more than safe to assume there will be popcorn. 
  • Hopefully, we will see new flavors of the popular snack, ala Tokyo Disney Resort. (While you’re here, check out my ranking of the Tokyo Disney popcorn flavors.)
  • The stand is located just at the entrance of Toy Story Land from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. 

  • Animation Courtyard is receiving a refresh alongside Star Wars Launch Bay’s transformation in The Magic of Disney Animation.
  • Late last month, the Studios arch was removed from the park.
  • The arch debuted at the park for the 1989 opening of Disney MGM Studios, and went through several redesigns as the park transitioned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. 
  • With the park leaning farther away from its former active studio theme, the area is getting a major renovation that should make the walkway far more open and inviting alongside the updates. 
