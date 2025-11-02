Photos/Video: Celebrate Mickey Mouse Voice Actor Bret Iwan's New Expedition Mickey Mouse Collection

The collection is out now at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey Mouse, is bringing the iconic Disney character to life with a brand new outdoor adventure-inspired clothing collection.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, November 1st, Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the latest clothing drop with Bret Iwan’s Expedition Mickey Mouse Collection.

The Disney Springs preview, which coincided with the official release of the line, included an appearance from Iwan himself.

Taking inspiration from national-parks and outdoor adventures, this new line is exclusive to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and includes rugged essentials like jackets, flannels, sweatshirts, T-shirts, caps, and belt bags.

You may even find some hidden easter eggs in the designs, with silhouettes of attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Expedition Everest hidden in different designs.

While we got to see a preview of the new merchandise last month, it was great getting to see all of the new designs in person.

Bret Iwan, who is both a Disney artist and the voice of Mickey Mouse, spearheaded the new collection, crafting the amazing designs, and having involvement in the fabric, textures, stitching, color palette and construction decisions of the collection.

Iwan gushed about his new designs decked out in some of his favorite items alongside fellow voice actress and clothing designer Ashley Eckstein.

Afterwards, we were invited to World of Disney to get an up close look at the new items.

Iwan got to unlock the store during its opening, wielding a very large key.

On sale now, let’s take a look!

Guests looking to shop the new collection can find it at select locations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World including: Disneyland Resort Bonanza Outfitters Rushin' River Outfitters Acorns Walt Disney World Resort World of Disney Art of Disney Keystone Clothiers Star Traders

