Fresh Out the Oven: Gingerbread Mickey Joins Walt Disney World's Create-Your-Own-Headband Lineup

An adorable gingerbread cookie plush joins the Mickey snowman plush at Walt Disney World’s Create-Your-Own-Headband experience.

What’s Happening:

Last month, Laughing Place spotted the release of a new Mickey Mouse snowman plush accessory for the Create-Your-Own-Headband experience at Walt Disney World.

Now, as the Holidays at Disney World inches closer, a new plush friend has joined the accessory lineup for the retail offering.

The adorable new gingerbread Mickey plush features warm green eyes and peppermint cheeks.

It’ll for sure be a favorite for guests during the upcoming yuletide fun.

As is standard for the accessory, each headband runs for $11.99 with each plush costing $13.99.

That’s not the only new Christmas merchandise that recently appeared at Walt Disney World!

Over at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, a brand new selection of apparel and accessories has arrived perfect for the holiday season!

Including new lug bags, Spirit Jerseys, Minnie ears, Loungefly bags, and more, you’ll definitely wanna check out all of the new merchandise!

The Holidays at Disney World is set to kick off resort-wide on November 14th, with the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party beginning on November 7th and Jollywood Nights beginning on November 8th.

