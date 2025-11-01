Fresh Out the Oven: Gingerbread Mickey Joins Walt Disney World's Create-Your-Own-Headband Lineup
The Holidays at Disney World season begins November 14th.
An adorable gingerbread cookie plush joins the Mickey snowman plush at Walt Disney World’s Create-Your-Own-Headband experience.
What’s Happening:
- Last month, Laughing Place spotted the release of a new Mickey Mouse snowman plush accessory for the Create-Your-Own-Headband experience at Walt Disney World.
- Now, as the Holidays at Disney World inches closer, a new plush friend has joined the accessory lineup for the retail offering.
- The adorable new gingerbread Mickey plush features warm green eyes and peppermint cheeks.
- It’ll for sure be a favorite for guests during the upcoming yuletide fun.
- As is standard for the accessory, each headband runs for $11.99 with each plush costing $13.99.
- That’s not the only new Christmas merchandise that recently appeared at Walt Disney World!
- Over at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, a brand new selection of apparel and accessories has arrived perfect for the holiday season!
- Including new lug bags, Spirit Jerseys, Minnie ears, Loungefly bags, and more, you’ll definitely wanna check out all of the new merchandise!
- The Holidays at Disney World is set to kick off resort-wide on November 14th, with the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party beginning on November 7th and Jollywood Nights beginning on November 8th.
- For those looking to take a festive trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
