Try to Imagine: The Seas with Nemo & Friends Marks 40th Anniversary at EPCOT

From its beginnings as The Living Seas, to today's Finding Nemo-filled adventures – celebrate the 40th anniversary of this EPCOT classic.

Today marks the 40th anniversary of The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, which opened on January 15, 1986 as The Living Seas. Disney is celebrating the occasion with a look back and behind-the-scenes of the pavilion's animal care.

For its first two decades, the pavilion was known as The Living Seas, where guests began their adventure by boarding hydrolators, which created the sensation of traveling beneath the waves to Seabase Alpha, a futuristic undersea research center. Much like today, the experience unfolded through interactive exhibits and hands-on learning opportunities that made the mysteries of the deep accessible to everyone.

When the pavilion first opened, it featured the at-the-time largest saltwater environment in North America, before being overtaken by the Georgia Aquarium. Disney shared a couple of incredible phtoos of the pavilion under construction.

Today, the pavilion is home to over 2,000 animals, 90 marine species and a team of dedicated cast members, including veterinarians, nutritionists, educators, aquarists, divers and many more. The Seas plays a vital role in manatee conservation by providing short-term crtiical care for these gentle giants. Additionally, more than 350 sea turtles have swam through the pavilion, before being rehabilitated and released back into the big blue.

As EPCOT continues to transform, The Seas stays true to its mission – connecting guests to the ocean and advancing animal care.

