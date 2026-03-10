Cast Member Couture: Take a Look at New Cast Member Costumes in Celebration of Fashion Week

Take a look at some of the magic behind cast costume design.

The devil is in the details at Disney Parks, including the amazing costumes cast members wear. Over at Walt Disney World, guests can now spot several new cast costumes around the resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog is celebrating Fashion Week by bringing fans into some of the newest cast member costume designs at Walt Disney World.

While a few of these designs popped up months ago, including new The Land costumes, we got a behind-the-seams look at the creation of these new costumes.

Disney Parks are known for their highly themed outfits that cast members wear, with attractions, restaurants, retail, and more having their own looks.

New costumes for The Land Pavilion at EPCOT feature an abstract print inspired by the pavilion’s original icon and artwork from Living with the Land.

New costumes have also been introduced for parking and auto plaza cast members at Walt Disney World.

The design features the Walt Disney World Mickey globe logo and illustrations of vehicles from attractions and Disney Animation.

The costumes include functional elements such as raglan sleeves for movement and epaulettes for practicality.

Outdoor vending cast costumes at Magic Kingdom include a blue top with designs inspired by fireworks and natural elements from the park.

The designs also include hidden Mickey details as a subtle reference for guests to discover.

The costumes use performance fabrics with stretch and UPF protection for comfort.

The costuming team developed the outfits through cast feedback, wear tests, fittings, and role-shadowing to ensure functionality.

Disney’s design teams commitment to both theme and comfort is part of what makes Disney Parks such a special place to visit and work at.

Read More Walt Disney World: