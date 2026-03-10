Disney Vacation Club Members Can Save 20% on Walt Disney World VIP Tours
Limited-time member benefit offers a discounted Disney Private VIP Tour across all four Walt Disney World theme parks.
Disney Vacation Club Members looking to elevate their next Walt Disney World vacation have a new perk to take advantage of this year!
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, DVC members can save 20% on a Disney Private VIP Tour, offering one of the most personalized ways to experience the parks at Walt Disney World Resort.
- The limited-time offer allows eligible members of Disney Vacation Club to enjoy a discount on the popular Disney Private VIP Tour experience across all four Walt Disney World theme parks.
- These guided experiences allow guests to explore the parks alongside a knowledgeable Disney VIP Tour Guide who helps design a customized itinerary based on each group’s priorities.
- Guests who book a tour can enjoy a number of premium benefits, including:
- Pre-arrival planning assistance to help craft the perfect day
- Flexible start times chosen by the guest
- Visits to multiple theme parks in one day
- Efficient access to many attractions
- Door-to-door transportation from select Walt Disney World Resort hotels
- Expert insights and storytelling from a dedicated VIP Tour Guide
- Tours can accommodate up to 10 guests, including infants, making it a popular option for families or small groups celebrating special occasions.
- Normally priced between $450 and $950 per hour, Disney Private VIP Tours require a minimum booking of seven continuous hours, with tours lasting up to ten hours depending on availability.
- With the new Disney Vacation Club offer, eligible members can save 20% on tours scheduled between April 26 and October 3, 2026. However, there are a few blockout dates, including May 22-24, 2026 and July 3-5, 2026.
- It’s also important to note that theme park admission is not included in the cost of the tour. Guests must have valid park tickets for each park they plan to visit, and theme park reservations may still be required depending on ticket type and date.
- Reservations for the discounted tour can be made up to 60 days in advance by calling (407) 560-4033.
- The offer is available only to eligible Disney Vacation Club Members who qualify for Membership Extras, and the member must both pay for and participate in the tour. Proof of eligibility, including a digital DVC Membership Card and photo ID, will be required.
- Because availability for VIP tours is limited, members interested in the offer are encouraged to book early.
- For those looking to experience Walt Disney World with a little extra magic and a lot less stress, this limited-time benefit provides a rare opportunity to enjoy one of Disney’s most exclusive park experiences at a reduced price!
