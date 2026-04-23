Cirque du Soleil "Drawn to Life" Summer Ticket Deal at Walt Disney World

Limited-time offer makes the Disney and Cirque du Soleil collaboration more accessible for families visiting Walt Disney World.

This summer at Walt Disney World, one of the most breathtaking shows on property is becoming more accessible for families looking to add a little extra magic to their vacation.

What’s Happening:

As part of Cool Kids’ SUMMER, Drawn to Life, presented by Cirque du Soleil and The Walt Disney Company, is offering a special ticket deal that makes it easier than ever for kids to experience the spectacle.

For a limited time, children ages 2-12 can attend the show for just $25 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket.

Performed at Disney Springs, the show blends Disney storytelling with Cirque du Soleil’s signature acrobatics and theatrical artistry. It tells a heartfelt story centered on the bond between a father and daughter, weaving together inspiration from over a century of Walt Disney Animation Studios history.

The show is a visually stunning production filled with aerial performances, elaborate choreography, original music, and animation created exclusively for the show.

Drawn to Life stands out not just as a performance, but as a celebration of creativity itself. From the moment the curtain rises, audiences are immersed in a world where classic Disney themes meet innovative stagecraft.

The show’s combination of emotion and spectacle makes it appealing for younger guests experiencing it for the first time, as well as adults who have grown up with Disney’s storytelling legacy.

The limited-time offer runs throughout the summer season, with discounted child tickets available for purchase from April 23 through September 6, 2026.

The tickets can be used for performances taking place between May 27 and September 20, 2026.

Guests can purchase tickets online or at the Disney Springs box office by referencing the “Cool Kids” offer, though availability is limited and certain restrictions apply.

Beyond individual families, the show is also positioned as an ideal outing for group experiences, including camps, school trips, and family vacations.

With its universal themes and high-energy presentation, Drawn to Life offers something that resonates across age groups, making it a standout addition to any Walt Disney World itinerary.

As Disney continues to expand its seasonal offerings, this promotion highlights a broader effort to create memorable, accessible experiences for families during peak travel periods.

About Cirque du Soleil:

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment.

Building on more than four decades of creative innovation, the company produces a wide range of artistic experiences, including live shows, multimedia productions, immersive events, and original music.

Since its founding in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has inspired over 400 million people across six continents and 86 countries.

The Canadian-based company employs nearly 4,000 people, including 1,200 artists representing more than 80 nationalities.

Alongside its affiliates, Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment, the organization continues to expand its global creative footprint.

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