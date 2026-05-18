Animal Kingdom's Nomad Lounge Celebrates 10 Years With New Food and Drinks

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s, the fan-favorite bar Nomad Lounge is debuting delicious new flavors to enjoy!

What’s Happening:

Nomad Lounge and neighboring Tiffins Restaurant are celebrating their 10th anniversary with new menu offerings.

In celebration, Disney Parks Blog has shared a new list of items coming to Nomad Lounge!

The updated Nomad Lounge menu includes shareable small plates such as charcuterie and cheese, crispy chicken wings, wild mushroom dumplings, grilled beef kefta, sticky pork ribs, churros, and globally inspired dips served with naan bread.

New beverage highlights include the Lychee-Ginger Lemonade and cocktails like The Pachyderm and The Pollinator, made with Bayab African Rose Gin, honey, lemon, lavender bitters, and soda water.

For those looking to head to Tiffins or Nomad Lounge, you can make reservations on the My Disney Experience App or contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to build your dream trip to Walt Disney World!

Coming Soon to Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, DinoLand U.S.A. recently reached extinction as the park prepares to welcome guests into Pueblo Esperanza.

The Tropical Americas area is set to host a new Encanto attraction and a reimagining of DINOSAUR into Indiana Jones.

Set to debut in 2027, you won’t wanna miss out the amazing new experiences coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Read More Walt Disney World:

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