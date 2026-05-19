Cinderella Castle Color Near-Completion: Take a Closer Look at the Repainted Magic Kingdom Icon
Just like it used to look!
After starting the job earlier this year, the restoration and repainting of Cinderella Castle to its original color scheme is now almost complete at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- After starting the refurbishment earlier this year, the full repainting of Cinderella Castle to restore its original color scheme is nearly finished.
- The returning look wipes out the color scheme put in place just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World that saw the Magic Kingdom icon washed in pinks and golds - which many fans deemed out of place or inappropriate for the Cinderella inspired Cinderella Castle.
- Now, the towering spires of the Walt Disney World landmark have been repainted to their original color scheme restoring soft grays, creams, blue rooftops, and gold accents.
- The announcement to restore the original color scheme came during Destination D23 last year, in a moment that was greeted with massive applause. Solving a problem that they themselves had created, Imagineers announced that the original color will be restored, replacing the colors that were applied in 2020.
- The news comes as all eyes are going to be on Walt Disney World for the launch of Cool Kids Summer in the next few days, which will see the debut of numerous activities and offerings across the resort. This includes the debuts of new missions with The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run and Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.
- To see the nearly restored icon for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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