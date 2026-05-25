The Delectable New Treat You'll Want S'More of When Soarin' Across America Arrives at EPCOT

A new treat is on its way to EPCOT to celebrate the arrival of the new Soarin' Across America in The Land pavilion.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks is getting ready to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with an update to the popular Soarin' attractions at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Dubbed Soarin' Across America, the flight will take us along coastlines, cityscapes, and natural landscapes across the country, and now we're getting a bit more specific in regards to the locations that we'll be gliding over.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, guests will " glide above iconic urban and natural wonders, from the rugged New England coastline and the radiant welcome of New York Harbor to the vast expanse of Grand Canyon West."

The flight will also head to the heartland to see the colors of autumn, the bayous, the great plains of the west, the northern wilderness, and sunlit island shores.

You can find out what our own Luke Manning thought of the new experience in his Soarin' Across America review.