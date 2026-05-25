The Delectable New Treat You'll Want S'More of When Soarin' Across America Arrives at EPCOT
The new treat will be available at Sunshine Seasons
A new treat is on its way to EPCOT to celebrate the arrival of the new Soarin' Across America in The Land pavilion.
What's Happening:
- To celebrate the arrival of the new iteration of the EPCOT favorite, Soarin' Across America, guests can head to the nearby food location for a special treat.
- Located in Sunshine Seasons next door, the popular quick service dining location in the heart of The Land pavilion at EPCOT, guests can pick up the S'morin' Across America milkshake.
- Made up of a S'mores milk shake, toasted marshmallow, chocolate bar, graham cracker, and Soarin' hang glider, the new treat will be available the same day the attraction officially debuts - May 26.
- As of press time, we know that this is only coming to the EPCOT quick service eatery - and though Disney California Adventure is getting their version of Soarin' Across America in July, there is no indication as of yet that this treat will arrive at the adjacent Smokejumpers Grill there.
- Disney Parks is getting ready to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with an update to the popular Soarin' attractions at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Dubbed Soarin' Across America, the flight will take us along coastlines, cityscapes, and natural landscapes across the country, and now we're getting a bit more specific in regards to the locations that we'll be gliding over.
- According to the Disney Parks Blog, guests will "glide above iconic urban and natural wonders, from the rugged New England coastline and the radiant welcome of New York Harbor to the vast expanse of Grand Canyon West."
- The flight will also head to the heartland to see the colors of autumn, the bayous, the great plains of the west, the northern wilderness, and sunlit island shores.
- You can find out what our own Luke Manning thought of the new experience in his Soarin' Across America review.
- To take a flight for yourself, and grab this new sweet Walt Disney World treat, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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