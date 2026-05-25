Vintage Vibes! Her Universe's Charming Resorts Collection Arrives at Disney Store
Summertime styles have arrived at Disney Store, including a charming wave of new items from Her Universe. The latest collection celebrates classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World resort logos in a palette of purples and pinks!
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What’s Happening:
- We love a good throwback to fashion trends of decades past, and Her Universe has found a way to embrace vintage looks with a modern twist.
- Her Universe’s ongoing collaboration with all things Disney, brings about a new Disneyland and Walt Disney World assortment of apparel for the adult fan and features popular styles like:
- Pleated Skorts
- Athletic Dresses
- T-Shirts
- Sweatshirts
- Crossbody Totes
- Each piece is decorated with the Disneyland “D,” Disneyland marquee or Walt Disney World logo so fans can represent their favorite resort! Presented in a pastel hues of pink and purple with gold and blue accents, this collection is ready for summertime fun.
- New Disneyland and Walt Disney World styles from Her Universe are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $39.99 to $99.99.
Disneyland Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Tank Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Marquee Sweater for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Disneyland Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- $30 Cuddleez Plush | Select Styles
- 25% Off Drinkware | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- Free Pixar Ball Jewelry Box With purchase of four Toy Story charms by Pandora.
- $15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+
- 30% Off Stoney Clover Lane | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!