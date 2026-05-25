Vintage Vibes! Her Universe's Charming Resorts Collection Arrives at Disney Store

Disneyland or Walt Disney World? How about both!

Summertime styles have arrived at Disney Store, including a charming wave of new items from Her Universe. The latest collection celebrates classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World resort logos in a palette of purples and pinks!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



What’s Happening:

We love a good throwback to fashion trends of decades past, and Her Universe has found a way to embrace vintage looks with a modern twist.

Her Universe’s ongoing collaboration with all things Disney, brings about a new Disneyland and Walt Disney World assortment of apparel for the adult fan and features popular styles like: Pleated Skorts Athletic Dresses T-Shirts Sweatshirts Crossbody Totes

Each piece is decorated with the Disneyland “D,” Disneyland marquee or Walt Disney World logo so fans can represent their favorite resort! Presented in a pastel hues of pink and purple with gold and blue accents, this collection is ready for summertime fun.

New Disneyland and Walt Disney World styles from Her Universe are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $39.99 to $99.99.

Disneyland Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Marquee Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Skort for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Athletic Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World T-Shirt for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Tank Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Marquee Sweater for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Zip Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



