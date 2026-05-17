Stars Shine at Sofia’s Enchanted Breakfast Celebrating Upcoming Premiere of "Sofia the First: Royal Magic"

Disney Jr. welcomed stars and celebrity fans at a star-studded premiere event in Los Angeles.

On Saturday morning, Disney+ and Disney Jr. hosted Sofia’s Enchanted Breakfast, a whimsical premiere event celebrating the upcoming debut of Sofia the First: Royal Magic.

What's Happening:

Taking place at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles, California, Sofia's Enchanted Breakfast welcomed cast members and celebrity fans and their families for a magical morning celebrating the upcoming premiere of Sofia the First: Royal Magic, debuting May 25 on Disney Jr. and next day on Disney+.

Talent from the series in attendance included: Ariel Winter (Princess Sofia) Kai Harris (Prince Zane) Aaliyah Magcasi (Camila) Mela Pietropaolo (Layla) Matthew Lamb (Prince Devin) Yonas Kibreab (Prince James) Darcy Rose Byrnes (Princess Amber)



About Sofia the First: Royal Magic

Sofia the First: Royal Magic will follow Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

The series will star Ariel Winter as the voice of Sofia, alongside Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila.

Reprising their roles from the original series are: Wayne Brady as Clover Tim Gunn as Baileywick Eric Stonestreet as Minimus Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda Travis Willingham as King Roland Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber Jess Harnell as Cedric

Additionally, more new voice talent was recently announced.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic premieres May 25 on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand, and streams the next day on Disney+ .