Additional Voice Talent Revealed for "Sofia The First: Royal Magic" on Disney Jr.

Several future Disney Legends in here.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is increasing the size of their royal court of voice talent, as they reveal more recurring cast for the new show ahead of its arrival on Disney Jr. in May.

What's Happening:

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is increasing their cast roster with several new actors lending their voices to brand-new characters for this series.

Set to join the recurring cast for the new series is Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Aladdin, Kiff), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso), and Tony Hale (Toy Story 4, VEEP).

Feldstein will voice Sofia’s fearless flying horse, Wildfyre, while Brown, Iglehart, and Swift voice Sofia’s teachers Lady Saddlespur, Lord Primrose, and Mr. Muddykins. Hale will voice villain Mimsy Fizzlewick, who poses as a street vendor so he can steal magical wands and amulets.

Ethan Slater, Jeremy Jordan, Rachel Bloom, and Nat Faxon will also be lending their voice to guest starring roles in the series. Ethan Slater and Jeremy Jordan will voice puppercorns (adorable puppy-unicorns) Nutmeg and Sage. Rachel Bloom and Nat Faxon will voice Zane’s parents, Queen Zora and King Ziggy.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic will follow Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn ow to master her powers while making new royal friends.

Along with the voice cast mentioned above, the series will star Ariel Winter as the voice of Sofia, alongside Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila.

Reprising their roles from the original series are Wayne Brady as Clover, Tim Gunn as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet as Minimus, Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda, Travis Willingham as King Roland, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber and Jess Harnell as Cedric.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is set to arrive on Disney Jr. and Disney+ this May.

The Second Sofia:

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows after the success Sofia the First - a hugely successful animated show that ran on Disney Jr. from 2013 to 2018.

The story followed young Sofia, who suddenly becomes a princess when her mom married a king. As such, she has to adjust to royal life, living in a castle, learning manners, and attending a special school.

The series consistently ranked among the top shows for kids ages 2-5 while it was on the air, and was featured in over 100 countries and translated into different languages - increasing its global audience.

The series won a Daytime Emmy award for outstanding Special Class Animated program, and received multiple nominations for writing, music, and children's programming.

It ran for four seasons, which is astounding for a preschool show, and spun off another series, Elena of Avalor.