Former Netflix Executive Aitya Henry Joins Disney Branded Television in Key Leadership Role
In her new role, Henry will oversee all aspects of production for Disney Branded Television’s portfolio of animated and live-action programming.
Former Netflix executive Atiya Henry has been named executive vice president of Production for Disney Branded Television.
What's Happening:
- Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and Disney Entertainment Television Head of Production Carol Turner revealed the news of the hiring of Henry today, who will report to Turner as a key member of Davis’ senior leadership team.
- In this role, Henry will oversee all aspects of production for Disney Branded Television’s portfolio of animated and live-action programming for Disney+, Disney Jr. and Disney Channel, including titles such as Descendants, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Phineas and Ferb.
- She will partner closely with creative and business leaders to guide productions from development through delivery and support an expanding slate of entertainment across multiple formats.
- Henry spent the last seven years in Netflix's drama division, overseeing production on shows such as Firefly Lane, Sweet Magnolias, Ransom Canyon, the family-centered superhero drama Raising Dion, as well as the upcoming reimagining of Little House on the Prairie.
- Prior to Netflix, Henry held production leadership roles at Annapurna Pictures and BET Networks/ Viacom, where she worked across a broad slate of scripted projects in both domestic and international markets.
What They're Saying:
- Ayo Davis and Carol Turner: “Atiya is a highly accomplished production executive who knows how to bring ambitious storytelling to life. Her experience across a wide range of genres and her collaborative leadership style make her an ideal partner to our production and creative teams and partners as we continue to build the industry’s most ambitious slate for kids and families.”
- Atiya Henry: “Disney has played an important role in shaping many of the most iconic stories for kids and families around the world, and it’s truly an honor to join a team that is defining the space for future generations. I’m excited to partner with Ayo, Carol, and the talented Disney Branded Television team to help deliver stories that audiences will grow up with and carry with them for years to come.”
More Disney Business News:
- OpenAI has announced that it will be shutting down its Sora AI video app, which also means the previously announced deal with The Walt Disney Company is dead.
- Disney is shining a spotlight on several of the organizations that are doing great work thanks to grants from the Disney Conservation Fund.
- Erin Barrier has been promoted to SVP of Communications for The Walt Disney Studios.
- Veteran producer Stephen Feder has officially joined Disney Live Action as Senior Vice President of Production.
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