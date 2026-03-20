Erin Barrier Promoted to SVP of Communications at The Walt Disney Studios
Barrier takes over for Paul Roeder, who was promoted to a new role just last week.
Amid a sweeping leadership transition across The Walt Disney Company, Erin Barrier has been promoted to SVP of Communications for The Walt Disney Studios.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports on the new role for Barrier, who was previously VP of Communications at The Walt Disney Studios.
- She takes over the role from Paul Roeder, who was recently promoted to Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer at the Walt Disney Company, reporting directly to new CEO Josh D’Amaro.
- In her new role, Barrier will oversee the global communications strategy across the studio and its production banners including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures; as well as Disney Theatrical Group and Disney Music Group.
- During Barrier’s time as VP of Comms for Disney Consumer Productions, Barrier steered franchise, licensing and retail communications and led global campaigns including Frozen Fan Fest, Star Wars: Force Friday, Pixar Fest and Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda.
- Prior to that, she has held a series of leadership roles within Disney Consumer Products during her 13-year tenure with the company.
- Barrier's career began at Golin, where she rose to Senior Account Supervisor before joining Disney in 2012.
Josh D'Amaro's First Shareholders Meeting as CEO:
- Earlier this week, the 2026 Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held.
- This event always garners attention for its ability to potentially generate news and announcements, but felt more monumental the time, as it marked the passing of the torch from Bob Iger to Josh D'Amaro, as D'Amaro takes over as the new CEO.
- From seeing both of those men take their turns speaking about what Disney means to them, to release date announcements, a Disney Cruise Line name announcement, and more, we break down what stood out from the Shareholders meeting.