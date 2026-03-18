Disney Shareholder Meeting Roundup: "Incredibles 3" and "Lilo 2" Dates, a Disney Cruise Line Ship to Believe In, and More as the D'Amaro Era Begins

Bob Iger passed the torch to Josh D'Amaro, as we got some previews of the future.

Today marked the 2026 Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This event always garners attention for its ability to potentially generate news and announcements, but felt more monumental the time, as it marked the passing of the torch from Bob Iger to Josh D'Amaro, as D'Amaro takes over as the new CEO.

From seeing both of those men take their turns speaking about what Disney means to them, to release date announcements, a Disney Cruise Line name announcement, and more, here's what stood out from the Shareholders meeting.

Farewell to Bob

The meeting kicked off with a big thank you to Bob Iger, as he departs Disney as CEO this week. This included a heartfelt video tribute to the two-time CEO.

“Enjoy what you do. Love what you do.” Thank you Bob Iger for over 50 years of unforgettable experiences, storytelling and magic. pic.twitter.com/1uFrEdjHxl — Disney (@Disney) March 18, 2026

Iger himself then made an appearance for one last big passing the baton moment, congratulating D'Amaro and then exposing his feelings about what the job meant to him.

Said Iger, "What sustained me was the passion I saw every day from great storytellers, innovators, leaders and people around the world who care so deeply about what they do and want to just get it right. That commitment, resilience, passion and heart would make this company what it is. I've always believed that leaders don't create the magic, the people who work for and with the leaders do, and may greatest privilege has been poring that talent, listening, learning and doing everything that I could to nurture and protect the values that define this place. The stories and experiences Disney will bring to the world will continue to inspire, entertain and connect generations just as they always have."

Hello to Josh

D'Amaro than took over the meeting, thanking Iger for all of his work and expressing how he intends to guide the company in its next stage.

Said D'Amaro, "We will stay focused on world class creativity, enhanced by technology, bringing unforgettable stories to audiences wherever they are. While we are if a league of our own it doesn't mean things have always been easy, especially with the pace of change we are all facing today. As we look ahead, we will capitalize on our strengths by focusing on coming together as one Disney to deliver a more connected, personalized and immersive experience to our consumers, wherever they are and whenever they would like to engage with us. The heart of that relationship is and will always be our storytelling."

A Better Look at Toy Story 5's Lilypad

As for upcoming releases from Disney, a new clip was revealed at the meeting for Pixar's Toy Story 5. Expanding upon footage glimpsed in the trailer, the scene shows the not-so friendly first conversation between Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Lilypad (Greta Lee), the new tablet device taking up all of the attention of Bonnie in the film.

Meet Lilypad...she's always listening 🐸#ToyStory5 is only in theaters June 19 pic.twitter.com/sc1rCWvMIU — Pixar (@Pixar) March 18, 2026

Some behind the scenes footage, not released publicly, was also shown for Shogun Season 2, which is now in production for a 2027 debut.

Lilo & Stitch 2 Gets a Summer 2028 Release

Two big release dates were announced today, which are actually somewhat close to one another.

Our 'ohana is back 💙#LiloandStitch2 is coming to theaters May 26, 2028! pic.twitter.com/2CT3jNoofm — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 18, 2026

First off, it was revealed that Lilo & Stitch 2, the sequel to last year's billion dollar hit live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, will be hitting theaters on May 26th, 2028.

Incredibles 3 ALSO Gets a Summer 2028 Release

Then, five weeks later, on June 16th, 2028, Incredibles 3 will be released.

This date means we'll be getting the third Incredibles movie almost exactly ten years, to the day, from the second installment.

You'll Believe that a Ship Can Be Called Believe

And lastly, we learned that the ninth ship in the Disney Cruise line, scheduled to set sail late in 2027, will be named the Disney Believe.

The Believe will be the fourth ship in the Wish class.