Thank You, Bob: Disney Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Former CEO Bob Iger

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has officially handed over the keys to the kingdom to Josh D’Amaro, and Disney is celebrating Iger’s legacy in a new video.

What’s Happening:

Disney is bidding Bob Iger a fond “see ya real soon” as he steps down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Shared in a video on X, the compilation highlights Iger’s legacy as a leader and his career that led him to spearheading one of the most successful entertainment companies of all time.

Through interview clips, opening ceremonies, news segments, and even some throwback clips to when Bob Iger was a newscaster, Disney gives fans a broad look at all of his amazing accomplishments with the House of Mouse.

Take a look back at Iger’s over 50 years of magic at

https://x.com/Disney/status/2034338511164195163?s=20

Bob Iger was the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, having returned to the role in November 2022 after previously serving as CEO (2005–2020) and Executive Chairman (2020–2021).

He led a company-wide transformation focused on creativity, innovation, and growing Disney’s streaming business.

His leadership strategy centered on producing top creative content, embracing new technology, and expanding globally.

During his tenure with Disney, Bob Iger is responsible for major expansions to the Disney Parks, including the massive Shanghai Disney Resort, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Pandora: The World of Avatar, and more.

Iger’s legacy will largely be seen in the massive acquisitions he made throughout his career, including Pixar (2006), Marvel (2009), Lucasfilm (2012), and 21st Century Fox (2019).

Beyond that, he spearheaded the launch of Disney+, Disney’s premiere streaming service, and is responsible for some of the studios biggest blockbusters ever with Avengers: Endgame, the Frozen franchise, Inside Out 2, and more!

While Bob Iger no longer serves as CEO, his dedication to Mickey Mouse and beyond will leave an everlasting impact on Disney.

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