Thank You, Bob: Disney Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Former CEO Bob Iger

Bob Iger officially stepped down as CEO today, March 18th.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger has officially handed over the keys to the kingdom to Josh D’Amaro, and Disney is celebrating Iger’s legacy in a new video.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is bidding Bob Iger a fond “see ya real soon” as he steps down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company. 
  • Shared in a video on X, the compilation highlights Iger’s legacy as a leader and his career that led him to spearheading one of the most successful entertainment companies of all time. 
  • Through interview clips, opening ceremonies, news segments, and even some throwback clips to when Bob Iger was a newscaster, Disney gives fans a broad look at all of his amazing accomplishments with the House of Mouse. 
  • Take a look back at Iger’s over 50 years of magic at

https://x.com/Disney/status/2034338511164195163?s=20

  • Bob Iger was the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, having returned to the role in November 2022 after previously serving as CEO (2005–2020) and Executive Chairman (2020–2021).
  • He led a company-wide transformation focused on creativity, innovation, and growing Disney’s streaming business.
  • His leadership strategy centered on producing top creative content, embracing new technology, and expanding globally.
  • During his tenure with Disney, Bob Iger is responsible for major expansions to the Disney Parks, including the massive Shanghai Disney Resort, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Pandora: The World of Avatar, and more. 
  • Iger’s legacy will largely be seen in the massive acquisitions he made throughout his career, including Pixar (2006), Marvel (2009), Lucasfilm (2012), and 21st Century Fox (2019).
  • Beyond that, he spearheaded the launch of Disney+, Disney’s premiere streaming service, and is responsible for some of the studios biggest blockbusters ever with Avengers: Endgame, the Frozen franchise, Inside Out 2, and more!
  • While Bob Iger no longer serves as CEO, his dedication to Mickey Mouse and beyond will leave an everlasting impact on Disney. 

Read More Disney Business:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber