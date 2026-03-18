Warm Welcomes from Josh D'Amaro: Disney's New CEO Shares Message to Cast Members

Happy Josh D’Amaro day! As Disney’s new CEO takes the reins of The Walt Disney Company, D’Amaro has shared a note to cast members and employees outlining his goals.

What’s Happening:

Today, March 18th, officially marks the start of a new era at The Walt Disney Company, as Josh D’Amaro officially takes over as CEO, succeeding Bob Iger. \

As he enders the new role, Josh shared a message to employees and cast members outlining his goals and excitement for his new role as head of the House of Mouse.

While Josh has been with the company for nearly 30 years, his responsibilities will now see him handle every aspect of the company rather than just Disney Experiences.

Kicking off the note, D’Amaro shares a personal story surrounding his history with Disney and how he looks forward to spearheading a new generation of magic for fans from around the world.

“Dear Fellow Employees and Cast Members,

More than 40 years ago, my family took me to Disneyland for the first time. One of the first attractions we rode was Peter Pan’s Flight, inspired by the animated film so many families already knew and loved. I can still picture my father’s face when our pirate ship lifted into the dark. As we flew over London, he leaned in and said, “See, I told you. It feels like we’re flying!” I remember that moment clearly. It was joy. It was family. And it was Disney.

I have thought about that moment many times because it captures something essential about this company. At its best, Disney creates stories, characters, and experiences that people connect with deeply and carry with them for a lifetime. That takes exceptional creativity, craftsmanship, and thousands of people united by a shared commitment to excellence.

As I step into the CEO role today, I am humbled and honored to help write the next chapter of this company alongside this team.

The magic of Disney comes to life in many ways — through our films and series, ESPN and sports, our music and stage shows, our streaming platforms and consumer products, and our theme parks, hotels, and cruise ships. Each strengthens the others, extending Disney’s reach in ways no one else can match.

That puts Disney in a category of one. It was clear to me when I started here 28 years ago, and it is even clearer today. No one else can do what we do with the same combination of creativity, quality, and global scale. We reach people in more places than ever before, and every minute of every day, someone somewhere in the world is engaging with Disney.

We stand on an extraordinary foundation, and the priorities that will guide us forward are clear.

First, great storytelling and creative excellence will remain our North Star. They underpin every decision we make. We will continue to raise the bar, take smart risks, learn quickly, and deliver work that exceeds our audiences’ expectations and our own.

Second, we will embrace technology to unlock new possibilities. Innovation has always been part of Disney’s DNA. Used thoughtfully, it can empower our storytellers, strengthen our capabilities, and help us create more immersive, interactive, and personal ways for people to experience Disney.

Third, we will operate as One Disney. Our greatest advantage is not any one business, but how our global businesses come together. When our teams are aligned and working in a connected way, we can build on our strengths, reach people wherever they are, and deepen their relationship with Disney.

This transition comes at a moment when the world is changing faster than ever. While that can feel daunting at times, it is also exciting. Disney has endured and thrived for generations by meeting change with vision, ambition, integrity, and optimism. Bob Iger has led this company in that spirit, and I am grateful for his trust, mentorship, and friendship through the years.

It is a privilege to follow in his footsteps and lead this team, and I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and excitement about our future. This is an extraordinary company, and that is because of the talented, passionate, and dedicated people who work here.

That feeling of flying I had on Peter Pan all those years ago is still real to me. And today, I am honored to move forward with all of you — with ambition, optimism, and absolute confidence in what we can build together.

Josh”

We can’t wait to see where Josh takes Disney!

About Josh D’Amaro:

Disney Parks fans are heavily familiar with Josh D'Amaro's name, having served as Disney Experiences Chairman since 2020. D’Amaro has kicked expansion and improvements into high gear since taking over the most profitable division of Disney. Currently working on a $60 billion commitment to the Disney Parks and Resort and Disney Cruise Line, his hand can be seen all around the world in massive themed entertainment projects.

D’Amaro earned his business administration degree from Georgetown University in 1993, before beginning a career at Disney in 1998. He worked as vice president of sales and travel trade marketing for 10 years before taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Disney Consumer Products Global Strategy.

In 2010, D’Amaro transitioned into Disney Experience, where he was tapped to serve as vice president of Adventures by Disney. He held the role for three years before taking on the role of Vice President of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which saw him take a huge role in the planning stages of the park’s Avatar expansion. Upon the commencement of construction in 2014, D’Amaro took on the role of Senior Vice President of Resort & Transportation Operations. After three years, D’Amaro bounced around in huge leadership roles at the US Disney Parks, starting as COO of Walt Disney World Resort in 2017.

His final positions prior to becoming head of Disney Experiences were his roles as Disneyland Resort President from 2018 to 2019 and Walt Disney World Resort President from 2019 to 2020. In these roles, he was praised by both guests and cast members for his active leadership. D’Amaro was often seen roaming the parks, engaging with cast members and high-fiving fans before park opening.

Come 2020, as Bob Iger handed the baton to Bob Chapek, Josh D’Amaro was a quick and easy choice to take over Chapek’s role as Chairman of Disney Experiences. Unfortunately for both of them, their promotions aligned directly with the global COVID-19 pandemic, giving them major challenges unseen by those that came before them. D’Amaro’s leadership and business strategy was quick to bring the parks back to the profit levels they held before, even under a CEO whose business ideals, both as head of the House of Mouse and of Disney Experiences, affected long-term relationships with Walt Disney Imagineering.

However, upon Bob Iger’s return, D’Amaro was able to shine, working to repair the morale between Disney’s executive branch and Disney’s team of artists, engineers, and project managers.

While Disney has had succession issues in the past, including the transition between Iger and Chapek, D’Amaro has so many of the amazing qualities that the Disney CEOs before him have all replicated.

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