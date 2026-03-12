Paul Roeder Ascends to Chief Communications Officer of The Walt Disney Company
A 25-year Disney veteran, Roeder steps into the C-suite to direct global narrative strategy under incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro.
The Walt Disney Company’s executive chessboard continues to realign ahead of a new era. Incoming Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro has tapped Paul Roeder as the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, effective March 19.
What’s Happening:
- Paul Roeder takes the helm of Disney’s worldwide communications and public relations strategy, reporting directly to incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro.
- Roeder will serve as the company's lead spokesperson, overseeing enterprise and business segment communications.
- His global purview includes regional communications teams across EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.
- Responsibilities span media relations, executive communications, enterprise editorial strategy, internal communications, employee engagement, public affairs, and corporate social responsibility.
- D’Amaro highlighted Roeder’s "keen instincts and integrity," emphasizing his strong relationships across the entertainment industry over a 25-year tenure.
- Roeder most recently served as Executive Vice President, Communications for Disney Entertainment Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and International since 2023.
A Legacy of Strategic Messaging:
- Roeder’s promotion is a culmination of a quarter-century at Disney, marked by navigating some of the company’s most complex corporate integrations and high-stakes theatrical releases.
- He was a crucial executive team member during the pivotal acquisitions and integrations of Lucasfilm (2012) and 21st Century Fox (2019).
- Roeder helped shape the narrative for the 2019 launch of Disney+, a fundamental pivot in the company's distribution model.
- He led communications for The Walt Disney Studios since 2010, managing campaigns for historic blockbusters including Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Inside Out 2.
- His previous oversight included Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Disney Theatrical Group, and Disney Music Group.
- Roeder began his career at William Morris and worked on the comedy Meet the Parents before joining Disney’s ABC communications team in 2001.
About the Role of Chief Communications Officer:
- The Chief Communications Officer (CCO) at a megacorporation like The Walt Disney Company operates at the intersection of brand protection, crisis management, and global diplomacy.
- During Bob Iger's first tenure, the communications apparatus was famously run by Zenia Mucha, whose aggressive and fiercely protective strategies earned her formidable nicknames in the press.
- Following her departure, the role saw turnover, including the brief tenure of Geoff Morrell, and the subsequent stabilization under Kristina Schake.
- Roeder's appointment signals D'Amaro's preference for institutional knowledge; selecting a 25-year veteran ensures the communications apparatus is led by someone who understands the brand.
- The CCO must synthesize data from various divisions (from theme park operations to streaming analytics) into a unified corporate narrative.
More Disney News:
- Disney Presidential Appointments: Meet the New Presidents of Disneyland Resort, Disney Parks International, and Disney Consumer Products
- New Disney Parks Head: Thomas Mazloum to Replace Josh D'Amaro as Chairman of Experiences
- King of the Castles: Thomas Mazloum Expected to be Disney's Parks Head
- 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmys – The Walt Disney Company Takes Home 22 Trophies
- Live Blog: Hugh Johnston at the 2026 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now