Paul Roeder Ascends to Chief Communications Officer of The Walt Disney Company

A 25-year Disney veteran, Roeder steps into the C-suite to direct global narrative strategy under incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro.

The Walt Disney Company’s executive chessboard continues to realign ahead of a new era. Incoming Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro has tapped Paul Roeder as the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, effective March 19.

What’s Happening:

Paul Roeder takes the helm of Disney’s worldwide communications and public relations strategy, reporting directly to incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Roeder will serve as the company's lead spokesperson, overseeing enterprise and business segment communications.

His global purview includes regional communications teams across EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.

Responsibilities span media relations, executive communications, enterprise editorial strategy, internal communications, employee engagement, public affairs, and corporate social responsibility.

D’Amaro highlighted Roeder’s "keen instincts and integrity," emphasizing his strong relationships across the entertainment industry over a 25-year tenure.

Roeder most recently served as Executive Vice President, Communications for Disney Entertainment Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and International since 2023.

A Legacy of Strategic Messaging:

Roeder’s promotion is a culmination of a quarter-century at Disney, marked by navigating some of the company’s most complex corporate integrations and high-stakes theatrical releases.

He was a crucial executive team member during the pivotal acquisitions and integrations of Lucasfilm (2012) and 21st Century Fox (2019).

Roeder helped shape the narrative for the 2019 launch of Disney+, a fundamental pivot in the company's distribution model.

He led communications for The Walt Disney Studios since 2010, managing campaigns for historic blockbusters including Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Inside Out 2.

His previous oversight included Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Disney Theatrical Group, and Disney Music Group.

Roeder began his career at William Morris and worked on the comedy Meet the Parents before joining Disney’s ABC communications team in 2001.

About the Role of Chief Communications Officer:

The Chief Communications Officer (CCO) at a megacorporation like The Walt Disney Company operates at the intersection of brand protection, crisis management, and global diplomacy.

During Bob Iger's first tenure, the communications apparatus was famously run by Zenia Mucha, whose aggressive and fiercely protective strategies earned her formidable nicknames in the press.

Following her departure, the role saw turnover, including the brief tenure of Geoff Morrell, and the subsequent stabilization under Kristina Schake.

Roeder's appointment signals D'Amaro's preference for institutional knowledge; selecting a 25-year veteran ensures the communications apparatus is led by someone who understands the brand.

The CCO must synthesize data from various divisions (from theme park operations to streaming analytics) into a unified corporate narrative.

