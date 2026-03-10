King of the Castles: Thomas Mazloum Expected to be Disney's Parks Head

Mazloum is expected to take D'Amaro's place as he takes over as CEO.

Disneyland President Thomas Mazloum is looking to be the choice to succeed Josh D’Amaro as Chairman of Disney Experiences and Consumer Products.

What’s Happening:

According to Bloomberg, The Walt Disney Company is close to naming Thomas Mazloum as chairman of its parks, cruises, and consumer products division.

Mazloum would replace Josh D’Amaro, who is set to become CEO of the House of Mouse later this month.

An announcement about Mazloum’s appointment could come as soon as this week.

Mazloum has led the Disneyland Resort in California since March of last year.

Earlier in his career, he ran Disney’s cruise business and held senior roles at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

D’Amaro is set to succeed Bob Iger as CEO at Disney’s annual meeting on March 18.

Disney is investing about $60 billion in its resorts business, including expanding its cruise ship fleet and adding new attractions like an Avatar-themed land at Disney California Adventure Park.

The parks division generated nearly $10 billion in operating income last year, more than half of Disney’s total, and employs over 185,000 people worldwide.

Disney’s parks division has historically produced executives who move into major leadership roles inside and outside the company.

Previous parks leaders include Bob Chapek, Tom Staggs, and Jay Rasulo.

Mazloum’s Current Mission:

At Disneyland Resort, Thomas Mazloum recently shifted his focus on where he wants to improve the original Disney resort.

While many people head to Disneyland to experience its unforgettable lineup of attractions and experiences, what really creates the magic behind Disney is the personal experiences that often go unnoticed.

Unlike many other large tourist destinations, Disney has always focused on the guest experience not just offerings.

Mazloum is hoping to bring Disneyland into a new era of prioritizing guest service and experience by making sure the park is both efficient, maintained, and full of amazing cast members trained to make the magic come alive.

You can read our article breaking down the improvements Mazloum hopes to make.

Read More Disney Business: