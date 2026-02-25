Disney CFO Hugh Johnston to Participate in Q&A at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
The Q&A session will take place on Monday, March 2 – and we’ll have a Live Blog covering any news or interesting tidbits that are revealed.
Hugh Johnston, Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference next week.
What’s Happening:
- The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference will take place on Monday, March 2, 2026.
- Walden’s question and answer session will be at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT.
- The session will be live streamed and a recording will also be archived.
- Last year, Dana Walden, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, participated in the event. This year, CFO Hugh Johnston takes the place of Walden, who will become President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective March 18.
- Of course, as always, Laughing Place will be here to report any news that comes out of the Q&A session with our usual Live Blog.
