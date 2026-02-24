Disney Taps Daniel Burman to Lead Original Content at Disney+ Latin America
He will begin his position next month.
Disney has chosen Daniel Burman to head original content for Disney+ in Latin America.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting Disney+ has appointed Daniel Burman as Head of Original Content, Latin America.
- He begins March 25 and will report to Eric Schrier (President Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy), working closely with Martín Iraola (President, The Walt Disney Company, LATAM).
- Burman will oversee creative development across the region, support new talent, and expand Latin American storytelling within Disney’s global portfolio.
- The appointment follows leadership changes after the death of Diego Lerner and the departure of Leonardo Aranguibel.
- Disney’s Latin American slate includes titles such as El Encargado, Impuros, Daughter of Fire, and International Emmy-nominated Argentina '78.
- Prior to his new role with the House of Mouse, Burman founded Oficina Burman in 2014, later selling it to The Mediapro Studio in 2017.
- He produced Edha, Netflix’s first original series in Argentina, and has directed twelve feature films.
- He also founded BD Cine, a leading independent production company in Argentina.
What They’re Saying:
- Eric Schrier, President Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy: “Daniel’s career reflects an extraordinary combination of artistic excellence and strategic vision. He has a proven ability to tell deeply local stories that travel globally. His experience building creative organizations and delivering internationally recognized productions uniquely positions him to grow our local slate and elevate our original content in Latin America in ways that complement our global portfolio.”
- Martín Iraola, President, The Walt Disney Company, LATAM: “The region is rich with compelling stories, and Daniel is the right leader to bring them to audiences around the world. He has a strong track record of creating local content and positioning it for success on the global stage.”
- Daniel Burman: “I am deeply excited about this opportunity. Working alongside the teams at The Walt Disney Company, where storytelling has always been a distinguishing feature, is hugely inspiring, and I hope to promote opportunities for the creative community in Latin America to develop vibrant, relevant stories that are an authentic reflection of our region.”
Spanish Language Content on Hulu:
- Back in October, Hulu and Miércoles Entertainment Studios announced a new partnership to bring more content highlighting the Latino experience to the streaming service.
- This is set to bring in more Spanish-language and bilingual content to US subscribers.
- The deal will add films and TV series acquired and co-produced from Miércoles Select’s list of programming in Latin America to Hulu.
Read More Disney+:
- Life, Loss & Courage: Diane Sawyer Celebrates the Life of Eric Dane in New Disney+ and Hulu Special
- "The Stolen Girl" and "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" to Air on ITV in the UK
- Banana Ball Fever: ESPN and Disney+ Expand Savannah Bananas Game Coverage in 2026